Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association will host an All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Breakfast includes pancakes (with blueberries if you like), sausage, scrambled eggs with cheese, juice and coffee for $5 for members or $6 for guests.
Woman’s Empowerment & Fashion Show
SEBRING — Beautique will hold their 3rd Annual Fashion Show and Empowerment Dinner at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Sun N’ Lakes Community Center, 3500 Edgewater Drive. There will be dinner, prizes and loads of fun. Fashion show only $25 per person, general admission is $35 and VIP is $50. Both include dinner. A portion of the proceeds will go to support of the National Brain Tumor Society. Contact Celia or Niki at 863-385-2442.
Summer Sewing Camp
LAKE PLACID — A free summer sewing camp will take place July 8 to July 12 at St. Francis of Assisi in Lake Placid. The free camp is for ages 8 and up and includes lunch. If have working sewing machines they are encouraged to bring it. If they have no machine we will provide one but will need registration finalized by the week before. The curriculum includes useful skills and take home projects. The students will also be making a social justice project that will be donated to the R.C.M.A. (Redlands Christian Migrant Association) a daycare center in the area. There will be a limited number of students. The camp will take place inside St. Francis of Assisi’s Parish Hall, 43 Lake June Rd., in Lake Placid. To register call Barbara McCarthy at 772-341-8004.
Extras needed!
The science fiction action drama “Thalon” is being made right here in Highlands County!
We will be shooting “Thalon” in Sebring, Florida on Monday, June 24 at Dimitri’s Bar and Grill. Anyone interested must be available on June 24 from 5 a.m. to noon.
The setting is a seedy off-world bar. We need extra talent that is dressed to go clubbing and others that are dressed down.
IMDB credit provided, plus autographed cast poster. We are making history, the first major film production in Highlands County! Be a part of history!
Anyone interested needs to send headshot, phone number and email to thalonmovie@gmail.com and visit emeralddragunstudios.com for more details. Deadline is Saturday, June 15!
Sew, share and carry on SEBRING — Join the Humane Society of Highlands County from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggie bags, kennel blankets and more. For information, call 863-655-1522. Parrot Head Phlocking
LAKE PLACID — The Heartland LakeSharks are hosting a party for fans of Jimmy Buffet from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 23 at Bo David’s Restaurant and Bar, 131 S. Sun n Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid. The “Party With a Purpose” will feature air conditioned comfort and music by John Friday. The price of admission will be school supplies for the local school children.Suggested items are folders, filler paper, pens, pencils and crayonsThe public is invited to attend.
