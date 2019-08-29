Inaugural Heartland Film Fest
SEBRING — The Florida Heartland Filmmakers present the Inaugural Florida Heartland Film Fest from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Champion For Children Circle Theatre, 202 Circle Park Drive in Sebring. Watch a host of exciting short films from multiple genres, from Indie filmmakers from all over Florida including right here in Highlands County! There will be a red carpet event, featured local artists and much more! All proceeds go to Champion For Children. A minimum $5 donation is requested. Tickets and information are available at HeartlandFilmFest.eventbrite.com or send an email to HeartlandFilmmakers@gmail.com. Stunning after party at Mon Cirque Wine Bar.
Cub Scouts looking for new members
SEBRING — Cub Scout Pack 846 invites boys and girls from first to fifth grade to join Cub Scouts. The Pack’s first meetings are 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 29 and Sept. 12 at First United Methodist Church, 126 S. Pine Street in Sebring. For more information, see the Pack Facebook page (Cub Scout Pack 846) or call Jim Polatty at 863-273-8443.
Italian/American social club
SEBRING — The Italian/American Social Club meets the last Friday of each month. Their next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30 at the Hibachi Buffet, 2870 U.S. 27 N. in Sebring. Fun games to follow lunch. Come meet friends and socialize. There are no dues required. For information, call 813-368-0451.
NAACP Freedom Fund banquet
SEBRING — The Highlands NAACP Branch will host its annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Sun ‘n Lake Community Center, 3500 Edgewater Drive in Sebring. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “When We Stand Together We Win.” Tickets are $40 and includes dinner, souvenir booklet, entertainment and a dynamic speaker, Dr. Bobbie Smith Powell. Reserved tables of eight are $320. For tickets or more information, call Patricia Henderson at 863-382-6694.
First game viewing party
SEBRING — The Highlands Seminole Club will host their first game viewing party at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Caddyshack Bar & Grille, located at 3122 Golfview Rd. FSU is playing Boise State. Game time is 7 p.m. All fans are welcome. Visit @highlandsnoles on Facebook.
HAL’s Gals and Pals
SEBRING — Highlands Art League Gals and Pals invites artists to drop in for a sample visit on Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon at the Visual Arts Center, 1985 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Bring a current project to work along with local HAL artists, creating new works in many mediums on the banks of Lake Jackson. After sampling the benefits of working in a community setting with others, we invite you to join HAL to continue your connection and comradery for these weekly sessions.
Labor Day Party at Sebring VFW
SEBRING — The Sebring VFW Post 4300 will have a Labor Day-End of Summer Party all day on Monday, Sept. 2, at the Post, 1041 Lakeview Drive. The party will be an all day, open to the public/membership drive event. Two bands will perform: Center Stage (Wendy & Dennis) from 1-4 p.m. followed by Harley Archer from 5-8 p.m. Sloppy Joes with Chips and Coleslaw will be offered from 1-4 p.m. for $5. There will be Raffles and a 50/50 with the drawings at 4:30 p,m. Drinks specials all day long. Beach and dock will be open for swimmers, those taking in the rays and boaters. Come see what the VFW is all about! Hope to see you! Bring your friends, as it’s open to the public event, with no admission charge. Overflow parking available at Publix with only a short walk to the Post.
Vietnam veterans to meet
SEBRING — The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 1097 will have its next regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, at 33585 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring.
HAL Photo Club
SEBRING — Every third Wednesday of the month the Photo Club of Highlands MoTA meets at 6 p.m. in the Visual Arts Center, 1985 Lakeview Drive. Visitors are welcome for a one-time entrée into the world of photography from the Art League’s viewfinder. Join them on their Facebook page for updates on information on the club.
Stamp Club to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Stamp Club in Sebring will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at St. John United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 33631 Grand Prix Drive. The public is welcome. For more information, call 863-273-8818 or 361-876-0992.
Heartland American-Israeli Initiative
SEBRING — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative (HAII) will meet at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Chicane’s Restaurant, 3101 Golfview Road. Order lunch on your own off the menu. Guest speaker is Pastor Umar Mulinde of Gospel Life Church International. Bring a friend and join us to hear his inspiring story.
Garden Club bus tour
Avon Park — The Avon Park Founders Garden Club will be taking a bus tour of the Classic Caladium fields in Zolfo Springs on Thursday, Sept. 12. The tour will include an optional walking tour of the fields. On returning to Avon Park, there will be a tour of the Operations Center and gardens. Plants, bulbs and other gift items will be available for purchase. A catered lunch will be served for $15 for those who wish. The bus will leave the Classic Caladium facility at 8 a.m. This free tour is open to the public. Anyone who would like to place a reservation, call 863-452-5403 by Sept. 2.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will put on a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. All you can eat $6. Members $5. Breakfast is the second Saturday every month. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Law enforcement memorial ceremony
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will be holding a ceremony on Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. to honor William J. Gentry, Jr. with a plaque in honor of his many years of service in law enforcement. The plaque will be placed on Main Avenue at the law enforcement and flag memorial by the Garden Club members. All are welcome to attend the short ceremony to honor one of our “own.”
The 5K and Paws 4K Run/Walk
SEBRING — The 5K and Paws 4K Run/Walk in Memory of Jimmy Polatty will take place Oct. 5 at Highlands Hammock State Park. The 5K begins at 7:45 a.m. and the 4K at 8:15 a.m. All funds benefit the Champion For Children Foundation. The race is $10 for students and $15 for adults. Application can be found or dropped off at the Sebring High School website, the Champion For Children office at 419 E. Center Ave. or the Circle Theatre. For sponsorships or questions, contact Jim Polatty at 863-273-8443 or polatty@earthlink.net; Colleen Polatty at polattyc@highlands.k12.fl.us; or the Champion For Children office at katipppin@gmail.com.
Barktoberfest 2019
LAKE PLACID — Pawsitive Effects is celebrating 6 years of bringing awareness of animals needing a permanent forever home in our local area. Barktoberfest helps us bring awareness of resources, adoption opportunities, pet retention and other information to help our community find the perfect new family member. It all takes place Saturday, October 5 in Stuart Park in Lake Placid. The park fills with pet related vendors, 11 non-profit rescues, veterinarians, local pet resources and more.
Free activities all day for the whole family and their pets. Enjoy food trucks, Kona Ice, music, raffles, silent auction, pet blessings, costume contest, free nail clippings by Rhonda’s Grooming and photo booths. Micro-chipping will be available that day for $10 and will be matched by Pawsitive Effects, Inc. benefiting Highlands County Animals Services Heel Together Academy Classes. Receive a free raffle basket ticket when you donate to our pet food and supply drive for dogs or cats. Each adoption at Barktoberfest comes with a “Wag Bag” (while supplies last), FREE raffle basket ticket and FREE dog training classes.
