LPHS Band and Color Guard fundraiser
LAKE PLACID — The LPHS Band and Color Guard are selling tickets to Dino-Lite for Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.). This show is great for families, children of all ages, and it’s an amazing light show! Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased through Color Guard and/or Band members. The proceeds from ticket sales support our local Band and Color Guard! Email Color Guard Coach Lisa at szulewsl@highlands.k12.fl.us if you have any questions.
Art on exhibit
SEBRING — “Into the Wild,” an exhibit featuring Altamonte Spring Oil Painter Tom Sadler and Sebring Folk Artist Dave Kelly, is free and open to the public on Thursdays – Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Nov. 2 at the Highlands Art League, 351 Center Ave. in Sebring. https://highlandsartleague.org.
Friends of the LP Library
LAKE PLACID — The Friends of the Lake Placid Used Bookstore are pleased to announce that they will be thanking their patrons by instituting a monthly book sale on the first Saturday of every month at the bookstore located on the West side of the library. The sale will feature a different group of books each month with a price of $0.10 per book. The sale is to begin Oct. 5 with all oversize books at $.10 each. Nov. 2 will find cookbooks on sale and on Dec. 7, all books will be on sale.
The 5K and Paws 4K Run/Walk
SEBRING — The 5K and Paws 4K Run/Walk in Memory of Jimmy Polatty will take place Oct. 5 at Highlands Hammock State Park. The 5K begins at 7:45 a.m. and the 4K at 8:15 a.m. All funds benefit the Champion For Children Foundation. The race is $10 for students and $15 for adults. Application can be found or dropped off at the Sebring High School website, the Champion For Children office at 419 E. Center Ave. or the Circle Theatre. For sponsorships or questions, contact Jim Polatty at 863-273-8443 or polatty@earthlink.net; Colleen Polatty at polattyc@highlands.k12.fl.us; or the Champion For Children office at katipppin@gmail.com.
Barktoberfest 2019
LAKE PLACID — Pawsitive Effects is celebrating 6 years of bringing awareness of animals needing a permanent forever home in our local area. Barktoberfest helps us bring awareness of resources, adoption opportunities, pet retention and other information to help our community find the perfect new family member. It all takes place Saturday, Oct. 5 in Stuart Park in Lake Placid. The park fills with pet related vendors, 11 non-profit rescues, Veterinarians, local pet resources and more. Free activities all day for the whole family and their pets. Enjoy food trucks, Kona Ice, music, raffles, silent auction, pet blessings, costume contest, free nail clippings by Rhonda’s Grooming and photo booths. Micro-chipping will be available that day for $10 and will be matched by Pawsitive Effects, Inc. benefiting Highlands County Animals Services Heel Together Academy Classes. Receive a free raffle basket ticket when you donate to our pet food and supply drive for dogs or cats. Each adoption at Barktoberfest comes with a “Wag Bag” (while supplies last), FREE raffle basket ticket and FREE dog training classes.
Annual Fall Festival
SEBRING — The Highlands County Democratic Party will celebrate its Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Sebring Elks Lodge, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd. The event will feature a buffet, music, dancing and speaker Andrew Learned. Meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. with buffet at 6:30 p.m. and speaker at 7:30 p.m. Meet local candidates Al Joe Hinson running for Mayor of Avon Park, Allen Ellison running for U.S. Congress Florida District 17 and Tony Munnings running for House District 55. Tickets are a $40 donation and can be made at Democratic Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway or call 863-385-8601.
Sunday country breakfast
SEBRING — The Knights of Columbus Council 14717 of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church will hold a Country Breakfast from 8-11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 595 E. Main Street in Avon Park, in the Grogan Center on the parish property. The meal is $7 and includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits with sausage gravy, hash browns, juice, coffee and tea.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is $6 per person and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to public and all proceeds for Moose Legion fund.
Sebring Hills fundraiser
SEBRING — The residents of Sebring Hills will host their Mexican Fiesta Fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Cost is $8 and includes a meal, dessert and entertainment. BYOB. Menu includes a taco bar with all the trimmings, beef or chicken, soft or hard shell tacos, chips and salsa, rice and beans, iced tea and dessert. Open to the public. For reservations, please call 863-382-1554.
Gals and Pals
SEBRING — Gals and Pals, a weekly open session for artists to come work on their own artwork in the company of like-minded people, takes place every Tuesday from 9 a.m. – noon at the Highlands Art League, 351 Center Ave. Artists are welcome to come “try out” the first two member meetings at no charge. https://highlandsartleague.org.
Gem and Mineral Club to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will begin its 42nd year with a meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway, in the rear fellowship hall. Meetings are the second Tuesday each month. The purpose of the club is to further the educational and scientific pursuit of the wonders of the earth. The public is welcome and there are no fees or dues. The birthstone for October is opal and tourmaline. For more information, call 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
Lunch Club Wednesday
SEBRING — The all women’s networking group Lunch Club Wednesday (LCW) will have their bi-annual luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Sebring Elks Lodge, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. Doors open at 11 a.m. Program begins promptly at noon. Open to the public and women of all ages are invited to attend. Lunch is $12. The keynote speaker is Amanda Lucero, APRN with Customized Wellness, LLC sharing information about women’s health. Attendees are encouraged to wear PINK in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For more information, please visit lunchclubwednesday.com.
HAII to meet
SEBRING — Heartland American Israeli Initiative (HAII) is hosting its next meeting at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 at Chicane’s Restaurant & Bar, 3101 Golfview Road. (Note we’re meeting on a Thursday this month.) Order lunch on your own off the menu.
Guest speaker is Howard Kerner, back by popular demand. Dr. Kerner taught in New York and at Polk State College and has lectured and published extensively. His topic is “More Names of the Good,” sharing more stories of those unknowns who risked their lives to save many Jews and others from destruction in the 1940s.
Car show at American Legion
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Country Cruisers will hold their next monthly car show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the American Legion Post 25, 1490 U.S. 27 N. in Lake Placid.
Pink on Parade
SEBRING — AdventHealth Sebring Foundation’s Pink on Parade takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the AdventHealth Sebring Medical Complex, 4240 Sun n’ Lake Blvd. in Sebring. Registration is $25 plus a $2.50 registration fee. Registration starts 6 p.m. with the one mile walk and 5K run starting at 7:30 p.m. Don’t forget to wear your pinkest attire. For more information, contact 863-402-5525 or Kirsten.Scarborough@AdventHealth.com.
Walk like MADD
AVON PARK — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) will host their inaugural Walk Like MADD Fundraiser at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at South Florida State College (SFSC), 600 W. College Drive. On-site registration is 8-8:30 a.m. Pre-walk remarks at 8:30 a.m. This is a non-competitive 5K to remember lost loved ones, inspire change and commit to a nation with no more victims. For information, visit MADD.org.
Anniversary party and Trunk or Treat
AVON PARK — Lakeview Memorial Gardens cemetery will host a Trunk or Treat/50th Anniversary Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 854 Memorial Drive in Avon Park (across from Memorial Elementary). There will be pumpkin decorating, candy and a food truck for purchasing food. The first 500 kids will receive a bag of treats. There will be a selfie station for photos as well as a costume contest for the kids, nothing scary or offensive please. If you are interested in participating, please contact Violet Swart at 863-385-4942.
LPHS Orchestra Halloween Concert
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid High School Orchestra will be performing a special Halloween Concert this year on Monday, Oct. 28. The concert will take place in the Lake Placid High School Commons and admission is a $5 donation.
Photography club
SEBRING — The Highlands Photography Club meets the last Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Highlands Art League Visual Arts Center, 1989 Lakeview Drive. Visiting photographers are welcome to come “try out” the first two member meetings at no charge. https://highlandsartleague.org.
Art and craft show
SEBRING — The Highlands Ridge Golf Community will host a Fall Arts and Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 9, 3003 E. Fairway Vista Drive (south entrance off Powerline Road). Vendor spaces available, non-residents $15, limit two spaces. Please call Nessa at 863-471-1115 or email her at activities@highlandsridge.com.
Afternoon Soiree
LAKE PLACID — The GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club is hosting an Afternoon Soiree with a purse auction from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. Tickets are a $20 donation. Meal includes chicken salad plate, finger desserts and beverages. Hats and Fascinators are encouraged. Ticket sales are limited. For more information, contact Paula Fabik at 863-835-2419.
Holiday Home and Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — Join the Lake Placid Garden Club’s ninth annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Women’s Club, 10 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. Several beautifully decorated homes and one meticulously maintained garden are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. Will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. A donation of $15 is requested for entry. For more information, call Karen at 317-395-4912 or Paula at 863-835-2419. Proceeds are to benefit the local youth providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships. Come and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with us.
Orchid show
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will host the 14th Annual Orchids From the Heart Orchid Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 15-16, 2020 at the Bert Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.
