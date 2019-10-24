Road closure
LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office will close Josephine Ave. in Lake Placid between Curve Street and Williams Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 26, for a Halloween/Fall Festival Event by RCMA – Lake Placid. The segment of road will be closed from 10:45 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. Detour route will be local roads within the community. For further information, you may contact Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200.
Volunteers needed
SEBRING — Cornerstone Hospice is looking for volunteers to provide neighborly support to patients and families by being a friendly presence, running errands, honoring veterans or visiting at local nursing homes. Training will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and Thursday, Nov. 7, at our downtown Sebring office, 209 North Ridgewood Drive. Both days of training are required and refreshments provided. Please call Dorothy Harris at 863-382-4563 or email doharris@cshospice.org to reserve your spot or ask additional questions.
Stem Cells for Sylas
AVON PARK — Sylas Ruetz needs stem cell therapy for severe autism. A fundraiser to help Sylas will take place from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at Raceway gas station, 1625 U.S. 27 in Avon Park. Hot dogs, sodas and chips will be available for donations to the Stem Cells for Sylas. The therapy is over $16,000 and is done in Panama City, Panama.
Jazz Ensemble returns
SEBRING — The Broadway Lights Theatre Co. announces the return of the Daryl Patrick Jazz Ensemble on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Tanglewood Clubhouse, 3000 Tanglewood Parkway (U.S. 27 across from Denny’s) in Sebring. Starting the season off are Daryl Patrick on vibes, Doug Andrews on piano, Dave Naylor on trumpet and Tom DiGrazia on drums. Tickets are $5 per person at the door with free admission for disabled veterans. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and performance at 7 p.m. BYOB and your snacks.
Community drum circle
SEBRING — Highlands County Community-wide Drumming Circle will take place from 7-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at Unity of Sebring Life Enrichment Center, 10417 S. Orange Blossom Blvd. in Sebring. This is a one hour long community event. All ages are welcome to participate in drumming. The circle is non-denominational, non-religion affiliated, not necessarily Native American. All kinds of drums are welcome. All participants are considered equal and important. For more information, contact Adam Abbott via DM on Facebook or text 863-991-0345.
Legion serving breakfast
AVON PARK — American Legion Post 69 will serve an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Post, 1301 W. Bell Street in Avon Park. Open to the public and served by the Sons of the American Legion, the $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast will include deep fried French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage and gravy, ham and more.
Kids Expo
SEBRING — U-Neat Janitorial Services owner Marilyn Spence will present a Free Kids Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Vietnam Veterans of America building, 33565 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring (behind Walmart). A fun-filled event for families of all ages. Will include kids pop-up shops with food, fun and shopping with door prizes and educational workshops. Over 25 kid bosses. “Teaching our future leaders how to be financially independent. For information, email uneatjanitorial@gmail.com.
Bluegrass Bash on tap
ARCADIA — The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave. in Arcadia. Three talented Bluegrass bands take the stage beginning at 1 p.m. Scheduled to play at the Heartland Bluegrass Bash are Justin Mason & Blue Night, Fiddlin’ Steve and Friends and the Heartland Jam Band. Admission is free for members of the Heartland Bluegrass Association or a $7 donation for non-members. Membership is $25/year per household. For more information, call 941-467-2051, email heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com or visit Heartlandbluegrass.org.
Democratic Women to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Democratic Women’s Club will meet on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (next to Ruby Tuesday’s). Meet and greet begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. Members will share information from the recent Democratic Women’s Club of Florida convention and discuss 2020 legislative issues. There will be a celebratory acknowledgement of Hispanic Heritage Month. For more information, call Highlands County DWC President Susie Johnson at 863-385-0008.
Sebring Elks breakfast
SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 will serve a Breakfast Buffet from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Lodge, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd. Breakfast Buffet complete with omelet station, homemade biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, french toast and more for $10. Reservations suggested for parties of six or more. Bar opens at 9:30 a.m. with a Bloody Mary Bar and Mimosas! You will also be able to purchase your favorite breads, cakes and cookies at our bake sale that will be held during the buffet. Public welcome.
October Phlocking set
SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club are hosting a party (Phlocking) for fans of Jimmy Buffet music (Trop Rock) from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Caddyshack Bar & Grill, 3122 Golfview Road in Sebring. The “Party with a Purpose” will feature music by “Star of the Tiki Bar” Steve Hopper! This month they are collecting toiletries for Vet’s Ditty Bags. Come join the fun! There will be a raffle, prizes and trivia. The public is welcome. For information, visit heartlandlakesharksphc.com.
Orchid Society to meet
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will hold their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, at the Sebring Civic Center, 355 West Center Street.
Speaker this month is Bill Nunez a hobbyist that has been growing orchids for over 50 years. His presentation will be on “ How to grow specimen plants in the Cattleya alliance.”
Guests are always welcome to meetings. For information, contact Ed at 863-414-5424.
Smart driver course
SEBRING — AARP will offer its Smart Driver Program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. Complete this class in one day (six hours). Participants may get a possible discount on their car insurance, good for three years. To register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813.
LPHS Orchestra Halloween Concert
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid High School Orchestra will be performing a special Halloween Concert this year on Monday, Oct. 28. The concert will take place in the Lake Placid High School Commons and admission is a $5 donation.
