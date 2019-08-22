The 5K and Paws 4K Run/Walk
SEBRING — The 5K and Paws 4K Run/Walk in Memory of Jimmy Polatty will take place October 5 at Highlands Hammock State Park. The 5K begins at 7:45 a.m. and the 4K at 8:15 a.m. All funds benefit the Champion For Children Foundation. The race is $10 for students and $15 for adults. Application can be found or dropped off at the Sebring High School website, the Champion For Children office at 419 E. Center Ave. or the Circle Theatre. For sponsorships or questions, contact Jim Polatty at 863-273-8443 or polatty@earthlink.net; Colleen Polatty at polattyc@highlands.k12.fl.us; or the Champion For Children office at katipppin@gmail.com.
Cub Scouts looking for new members
SEBRING — Cub Scout Pack 846 invites boys and girls from first to fifth grade to join Cub Scouts. The Pack’s first meetings are 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 29 and Sept. 12 at First United Methodist Church, 126 S. Pine Street in Sebring. For more information, see the Pack Facebook page (Cub Scout Pack 846) or call Jim Polatty at 863-273-8443.
Important information for veterans
AVON PARK — The American Legion Post 69 will host a Town Hall Meeting on the VA Mission Act — What You Need to Know, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Post, 1301 W. Bell Street in Avon Park. All veterans and/or their spouses are welcome. Guest speaker will be Paul Russo, healthcare systems director at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. The meeting will be held directly after the Sons of American Legion Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. for $6 per person. Arrive early. For information, contact Larry Roberts, Service Officer at 850-718-7773.
Benefit for Rob Bullock
SEBRING — A BBQ lunch fundraiser for Rob Bullock will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Bert Harris Agriculture Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. Lunch is $8 and includes BBQ pork, green beans, potatoes and dessert. Tickets can be purchased at Happiness Farms, Blueberry Patch, Farm Bureau Office and Glisson’s Animal Supply. Proceeds will go to help with medical expenses. Donations can be made at Wauchula State Bank under “Rob Bullock Benefit Fund” with checks payable to Rob Bullock.
Democratic Women’s Club to meet
SEBRING — Jamie Clinton, Planned Parenthood Regional Organizer for Central Florida, will be the speaker at the Highlands County Democratic Women’s Club meeting on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Democratic party headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (next to Ruby Tuesday’s). Meet and greet begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. Come early and enjoy refreshments and conversation with fellow Democrats. For more information, call Highlands County DWC President Susie Johnson at 863-385-0008.
Bluegrass Bash scheduled
ARCADIA — James Rogers & Blue Cypress, The Freightliners and the Heartland Jam Band all take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the next Heartland Bluegrass Association’s monthly Bluegrass Bash. The Bluegrass music concert is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in the air-conditioned recreation hall at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave. in Arcadia. Admission to the Heartland Bluegrass Bash concert is free for members of the Heartland Bluegrass Association. A $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. The membership fee to join the Heartland Bluegrass Association is $25 per household per year. For information, call 941-467-2051, email heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com or visit heartlandbluegrass.org.
August Phlocking set
LAKE PLACID — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club are hosting a party (Phlocking) for fans of Jimmy Buffet music (Trop Rock) from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, at Dock 633, 633 Lake June Road, Lake Placid. The “Party with a Purpose” will feature music by award winning Sunny Jim! This month they are collecting non-perishable food items for local food banks. Come join the fun! There will be a raffle, prizes and trivia. The public is welcome.
Orchid Society to meet
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will hold their next meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, at the Sebring Civic Center, 355 W. Center Street. Guest speaker will be Keith Emig, owner of Winter Haven Orchid Nursery with a presentation of “Cattleya Culture.” Guests are always welcome. The annual auction will be held in September. For information, call Ed at 863-414-5424.
Public invited to BUNCO
AVON PARK — The public is invited to play BUNCO at the Highlands Shrine Club at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2604 S.R. 17 South in Avon Park. Cost is $4 per person. For information, call 863-991-1298.
Butterfly Club to meet
SEBRING — The monthly meeting of the Butterfly and Pollinators Club will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, in conference room 2 of the Bert J. Harris Agriculture Center, 4509 George Blvd. Everyone is welcome. For information, call Linda DuBose at 863-273-7356.
Italian/American social club
SEBRING — The Italian/American Social Club meets the last Friday of each month. Their next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 at the Hibachi Buffet, 2870 U.S. 27 N. in Sebring. Fun games to follow lunch. Come meet friends and socialize. There are no dues required. For information, call 813-368-0451.
NAACP Freedom Fund banquet
SEBRING — The Highlands NAACP Branch will host its annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Sun ‘n Lake Community Center, 3500 Edgewater Drive in Sebring. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “When We Stand Together We Win.” Tickets are $40 and includes dinner, souvenir booklet, entertainment and a dynamic speaker, Dr. Bobbie Smith Powell. Reserved tables of eight are $320. For tickets or more information, call Patricia Henderson at 863-382-6694.
FSU first game viewing party
SEBRING — The Highlands Seminole Club will host their first game viewing party at at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Caddyshack Bar & Grille. FSU is playing Boise State. Game time is 7 p.m. All fans are welcome.
Master Gardners seeking vendors
SEBRING The Highlands County Master Gardeners are looking for vendors, artisans, and craftsmen to participate in their annual Garden Festival and Plant Sale on Saturday, Nov. 16. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd, Sebring, FL 33875. We are encouraging civic organizations and non-profits that operate a variety of food booths to consider having a booth at the festival also. Vendor applications can be picked up at Agricultural Civic Center’s address listed above or by contacting Julie Gardner at desertdays@yahoo.com for additional information.
