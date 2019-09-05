LP Garden Club meeting change
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club has changed their meeting place. The meetings will be held Sept. to May at the First Presbyterian Church (Friendship Room) in Lake Placid. Time is 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Please come and join us.
Inaugural Heartland Film Fest
SEBRING — The Florida Heartland Filmmakers present the Inaugural Florida Heartland Film Fest from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Champion For Children Circle Theatre, 202 Circle Park Drive in Sebring. Watch a host of exciting short films from multiple genres, from Indie filmmakers from all over Florida including right here in Highlands County! There will be a red carpet event, featured local artists and much more! All proceeds go to Champion For Children. A minimum $5 donation is requested. Tickets and information are available at HeartlandFilmFest.eventbrite.com or send an email to HeartlandFilmmakers@gmail.com. Stunning after party at Mon Cirque Wine Bar.
HAL’s Gals and Pals
SEBRING — Highlands Art League Gals and Pals invites artists to drop in for a sample visit on Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon at the Visual Arts Center, 1985 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Bring a current project to work along with local HAL artists, creating new works in many mediums on the banks of Lake Jackson. After sampling the benefits of working in a community setting with others, we invite you to join HAL to continue your connection and camaraderie for these weekly sessions.
Stamp Club to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Stamp Club in Sebring will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at St. John United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 33631 Grand Prix Drive. The public is welcome. For more information, call 863-273-8818 or 361-876-0992.
Smart driver course
SEBRING — AARP will offer its Smart Driver Program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. Complete this class in one day (six hours). Participants may get a possible discount on their car insurance, good for three years. To register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813.
Heartland American-Israeli Initiative
SEBRING — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative (HAII) will meet at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Chicane’s Restaurant, 3101 Golfview Road. Order lunch on your own off the menu. Guest speaker is Pastor Umar Mulinde of Gospel Life Church International. Bring a friend and join us to hear his inspiring story.
Barktoberfest 2019
LAKE PLACID — Pawsitive Effects is celebrating 6 years of bringing awareness of animals needing a permanent forever home in our local area. Barktoberfest helps us bring awareness of resources, adoption opportunities, pet retention and other information to help our community find the perfect new family member. It all takes place Saturday, Oct. 5 in Stuart Park in Lake Placid. The park fills with pet related vendors, 11 non-profit rescues, Veterinarians, local pet resources and more. Free activities all day for the whole family and their pets. Enjoy food trucks, Kona Ice, music, raffles, silent auction, pet blessings, costume contest, free nail clippings by Rhonda’s Grooming and photo booths. Micro-chipping will be available that day for $10 and will be matched by Pawsitive Effects, Inc. benefiting Highlands County Animals Services Heel Together Academy Classes. Receive a free raffle basket ticket when you donate to our pet food and supply drive for dogs or cats. Each adoption at Barktoberfest comes with a “Wag Bag” (while supplies last), free raffle basket ticket and free dog training classes.
