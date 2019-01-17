Direct food distribution event
SEBRING — The Heartland Food Bank and Sebring Parkway Church of Christ will partner to distribute food to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Jan. 17, at the church, 3800 Sebring Parkway in Sebring.
HOBO stew dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a HOBO Stew Dance on Thursday, Jan. 17, at Sunshine RV Park, S.R. 70 East of U.S. Hwy 27 in Lake Placid. Judy Barnhill will cue rounds at 7 p.m. Mike Gormly will call MS/PLUS 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance or casual attire. Visitors welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Spaghetti dinner
SEBRING — Emmanuel United Church of Christ will host a Spaghetti Dinner from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring (off Hammock Road). Tickets are $8 and include spaghetti, salad, bread, beverage and dessert. Presale available at church office. Walk-ins and take-out available until sold out. For information, call 863-471-1999.
Buttonwood Cake Dance
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Squares will hold a Cake Dance on Friday, Jan. 18, in the Rec Hall at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort, 10001 U.S. Hwy 27 South. Judy Barnhill to cue rounds at 7 p.m. and Bob Avery to call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. All dancers welcome and square dance attire optional. For information, contact Dick at 585-576-3534 or rdavery@juno.com.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — George Durham & Co., including Gwen, will be providing the dance music in the Rec Hall at Buttonwood Bay, this Saturday night, Jan 19, at 7 p.m. Info from Pam (863-259-8684) 1-5 pm.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
SAR to meet
SEBRING — The Sons of the American Revolution meets the third Saturday of each month at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, 138 N. Ridgewood Drive. For information, please call James at 954-524-7278.
Aeromodelers Club community event
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Aeromodelers Club will have a community event on Saturday, Jan. 19, at their flying site located one mile north of S.R. 70 on Placid Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid. Features model warplanes of all vintages. Gates open at 9 a.m. Parking donation $5 per car. Sandwiches available for purchase.
Women’s March
SEBRING — The third global Women’s March for human rights and social justice is scheduled to be held on Saturday, Jan. 19, in Washington, DC and in Highlands County, representatives of the Democratic Women’s Club are working with allied organizations to host a rally in Sebring in support of their sisters’ efforts. Participants will meet at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway, at 10 a.m. for sign-making festivities. At 11 a.m., the group will hold a march and sign-wave at the corner of U.S. 27 and Sebring Parkway. At 11:45 a.m., the group will return to Democratic Party Headquarters for a light lunch and presentations. A list of speakers and topics will be available soon. The event will end at approximately 1 p.m
10th Annual Gala Tea
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Operative is now selling tickets for its 10th Annual Gala Tea taking place Sunday, Jan. 20. The 1950s Rock N’ Roll themed event features a show, hat contest, door prizes and a Crazy Auction. Choose from gourmet teas, fruit breads, sandwiches and decadent desserts. Tickets are $25 and available at the Co-Op, 132 E. Interlake Blvd. For information, call 863-699-5940 or visit CaladiumArts.org.
Pollinators to meet
SEBRING — The monthly meeting of the Butterfly and Pollinators Club will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, in conference room 2 of the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center in Sebring. Everyone is welcome. For information, call Linda DuBose at 863-273-7356.
Nights at the Museum
SEBRING — The Military Sea Services Museum presents a group discussion and analysis from 4-5 p.m. on Jan. 23, 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring (one mile east of Sebring High School). Coffee and light refreshments served. Free admission. Moderated by Fred Carino, curator.
Highlands County Quilt Show
SEBRING — The Highlands County Quilt Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, Jan. 25 and 26, at the Highlands News-Sun Center at the Highlands County Fairgrounds.
This show gives the 94 members of the Quilt Guild an opportunity to show off their quilts, some of which will be offered for sale. Members range in age from 55-85. The club is 25 years old and some of the members showing quilts this year are original members.
The organization helps support 14 different charities. This show is the only fundraiser the organization does throughout the year.
Leisure Lakes annual yard sale
LAKE PLACID — Leisure Lakes Homeowners Association and Volunteer Fire Company will have their Annual Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 25 and 26, at the Leisure Lakes Firehouse on Lake June Road. All proceeds from the sale go to Leisure Lakes Needy Family Christmas Fund and the Volunteer Fire Company. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available.
Ladies of a Loss monthly meeting
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss will meet at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church at 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month for a meeting then go out to lunch. No cost to join. Events and activities will be planned for the month. For information, contact Donna Williams at 317-402-0914.
Scribes Night Out
SEBRING — The Scribes Night Out writing group meets the second and fourth Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at Sweet Frogs in Sebring. No dues or entry fees. This is not a critique group. Welcomes writers of all skill levels. The next meeting is Monday, Jan. 14. For information, call Art Lefkowitz at 863-385-1554.
Sebring Bridge Club
SEBRING — The Sebring Bridge Club is now offering three free sessions to all NEW members. Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at the clubhouse at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. Free sessions for NEW members only. For more information, call 863-385-8118.
Sew, share and carry on
SEBRING — Join the Humane Society of Highlands County from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggie bags, kennel blankets and more. For information, call 863-655-1522.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.