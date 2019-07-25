Smart Driver course
SEBRING — AARP will offer its Smart Driver Program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 29, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. Complete this class in one day (six hours). There will be no driving nor written test. Participants may get a possible discount on their car insurance, good for three years. To register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813.
School supply drive
SEBRING — Pepper Health & Wellness is holding a School Supply Drive to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County now through Friday, Aug. 2, 2827 U.S. 27 South. The children are in need of everything that fills a backpack for Kindergartners to Seniors. Some suggestions include notebook paper, spiral notebooks, markers, folders, hand sanitizer, Kleenex, pencils, crayons and backpacks. Donations can be dropped off at our office from now until Friday, Aug. 2. For information, call 863-386-4325 or visit peppernaturalhealth.com.
Rubio’s mobile office in Sebring
SEBRING — Senator Marco Rubio will be sending his staff down to Sebring from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at the Highlands County Government Center, 600 S. Commerce Ave. Rubio’s staff will be there to offer constituent services on items such as social security payments, issues with the IRS, federal disaster claims and veterans benefits, as well as to listen to your concerns and suggestions. Please note, that Senator Rubio will not be in attendance, but his staff will be onsite to provide you any necessary assistance.
Democratic Women to meet
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will hold its annual Soup, Salad and Bingo fundraiser from 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Democratic Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway. Choose from four tasty soup and salad selections; win some great prizes; and enjoy lively, entertaining conversations with fellow Democrats. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling Michelle Backus at 863-414-2523 or Susie Johnson at 863-991-5593.
Youth programs at the Avon Park Public Library
AVON PARK — Children of all ages are invited to visit the library to participate in the Summer Program and to borrow materials that will bring fun, entertainment and information during their vacation. Young readers will be encouraged to keep track of their daily reading activities on a reading log. They will also receive small incentives as they complete their readings. Children may register for the program at the library until July 31.
End of Summer Luau on Wednesday, July 31 from 2-4 p.m. To end our space-tastic summer of fun, we will be going off-theme with a luau. We will have light snacks, treats to take home, and much more. If a tropical vacation that doesn’t cost a cent is what you need, visit us!
The Avon Park Public Library is located at 100 N. Museum Avenue. For more information contact the library at 863-452-3803, visit the library’s website at myhlc.org.
Bluegrass Bash on tap
ARCADIA — The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave. in Arcadia. Three talented Bluegrass bands take the stage beginning at 1 p.m. Scheduled to play at the Heartland Bluegrass Bash are Yonder Shines, The Trail Dogs and the Heartland Jam Band. Admission is free for members of the Heartland Bluegrass Association or a $7 donation for non-members. Membership is $25/year per household. For more information, call 941-467-2051 or email heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com. Heartlandbluegrass.org.
Juried art show
SEBRING — Area resident artists who are members of the Highlands Art League are invited to enter their original artwork and photography into the August 2019 juried show, “Common Connections” at the Museum of the Arts now through July 28. For more information visit HAL’s website at www.highlandsartleague.org .
Calling all area writers
SEBRING — There will be a meeting for all area Florida writers at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, 6813 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. or share your work with others at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For information, contact Larry at 828-254-0904.
Back-to-School ice cream social
SEBRING — Faith Lutheran Church will host a Free Back-to-School Ice Cream Social from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
NAACP Freedom Fund banquet
SEBRING — The Highlands NAACP Branch will host its annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Sun N Lake Community Center, 3500 Edgewater Drive in Sebring. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “When We Stand Together We win.” Tickets are $40 and includes dinner, souvenir booklet, entertainment and a dynamic speaker, Dr. Bobbie Smith Powell. Reserved tables of eight are $320. For tickets or information, call Patricia Henderson at 863-382-6694.
