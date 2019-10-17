LPHS Band and Color Guard fundraiser
LAKE PLACID — The LPHS Band and Color Guard are selling tickets to Dino-Lite for Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.). This show is great for families, children of all ages, and it’s an amazing light show! Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased through Color Guard and/or Band members. The proceeds from ticket sales support our local Band and Color Guard! Email Color Guard Coach Lisa at szulewsl@highlands.k12.fl.us if you have any questions.
Walk like MADD
AVON PARK — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) will host their inaugural Walk Like MADD Fundraiser at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at South Florida State College (SFSC), 600 W. College Drive. On-site registration is 8-8:30 a.m. Pre-walk remarks at 8:30 a.m. This is a non-competitive 5K to remember lost loved ones, inspire change and commit to a nation with no more victims. For information, visit MADD.org.
Artist reception
FROSTPROOF — A reception for famed wildlife artist Stephen Koury will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Florida Wildflower Studios, 12 East Wall Street in Frostproof, where twenty of his lifelike paintings are on display now through Oct 25. It is also open mic night, bring a dish to share. Koury also will host an “Acrylic Painting Workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. Cost is $75 for members and $80 for nonmembers. For more information, call 863-206-9691.
VVA flea market
SEBRING — The AVVA (Associates to the Vietnam Veterans of America) Chapter 1097 will be hosting a Flea Market sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 19, at the Vietnam Veterans of America Building, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind Walmart). Food and drinks will be available. A few tables are still available for purchase for $20 if you wish to bring items from home to sell. For more information, contact Karen Osgood at 863-835-1175.
LP Ballroom Dancers
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers will hold a Fall Fling Dance on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge, 200 CR 621 East. There will be a free dance lesson by Ralph Musall at 6 p.m. followed by music by Chrissy. Light food is available in the lounge. Admission is $6 for members and $8 for non-members.
Breakfast with the Moose
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public, all proceeds for Moose Legion fund.
Sebring Masons serve BBQ lunch
SEBRING — The Sebring Masons Lodge 249 will serve an all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 $10 each. The menu is BBQ chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and a beverage. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue & Sebring Parkway. Take out is available. The public is invited.
Stamp show
SEBRING — Members of the Highlands Stamp Club will have a Stamp Bourse (Show) from 1:30-4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 at the community building of St. Johns Methodist Church, 3214 Grand Prix Drive, behind Sebring Walmart. Buy, sell or trade stamps from the U.S. and around the world. For more information, call Mike VanDerwerken at 361-876-0992 or by email at mjvan8158@sbcglobal.net.
NARVRE meeting
SEBRING — The National Association of Retired Veteran Railway Employees meets at 11:30 a.m. on the third Monday of each month between October and May at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. All current and retired railroad employees and spouses, widows and friends are invited. The next meeting is Monday, Oct. 21. Call Jerry at 863-441-4418.
Marketing your business
AVON PARK — Marketing Your Business seminar will take place from 6-8”30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 , at South Florida State College Corporate and Community Education, 600 W. College Drive, Avon Park, Building H, Room 110. Cost is $10. CRN 11456. For information, call 863-784-7405.
Public invited to BUNCO
AVON PARK — The public is invited to play BUNCO at the Highlands Shrine Club at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2604 S.R. 17 South in Avon Park. Cost is $4 per person. For information, call 863-991-1298.
Community drum circle
SEBRING — Highlands County Community-wide Drumming Circle will take place from 7-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at Unity of Sebring Life Enrichment Center, 10417 S. Orange Blossom Blvd. in Sebring. This is a one hour long community event. All ages are welcome to participate in drumming. The circle is non-denominational, non-religion affiliated, not necessarily Native American. All kinds of drums are welcome. All participants are considered equal and important. For more information, contact Adam Abbott via DM on Facebook or text 863-991-0345.
Legion serving breakfast
AVON PARK — American Legion Post 69 will serve an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Post, 1301 W. Bell Street in Avon Park. Open to the public and served by the Sons of the American Legion, the $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast will include deep fried French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage and gravy, ham and more.
Bluegrass Bash on tap
ARCADIA — The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave. in Arcadia. Three talented Bluegrass bands take the stage beginning at 1 p.m. Scheduled to play at the Heartland Bluegrass Bash are Justin Mason & Blue Night, Fiddlin’ Steve and Friends and the Heartland Jam Band. Admission is free for members of the Heartland Bluegrass Association or a $7 donation for non-members. Membership is $25/year per household. For more information, call 941-467-2051, email heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com or visit Heartlandbluegrass.org.
Democratic Women to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Democratic Women’s Club will meet on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (next to Ruby Tuesday’s). Meet and greet begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. Members will share information from the recent Democratic Women’s Club of Florida convention and discuss 2020 legislative issues. There will be a celebratory acknowledgement of Hispanic Heritage Month. For more information, call Highlands County DWC President Susie Johnson at 863-385-0008.
October Phlocking set
SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club are hosting a party (Phlocking) for fans of Jimmy Buffet music (Trop Rock) from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Caddyshack Bar & Grill, 3122 Golfview Road in Sebring. The “Party with a Purpose” will feature music by “Star of the Tiki Bar” Steve Hopper! This month they are collecting toiletries for Vet’s Ditty Bags. Come join the fun! There will be a raffle, prizes and trivia. The public is welcome. For information, visit heartlandlakesharksphc.com.
Orchid Society to meet
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will hold their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, at the Sebring Civic Center, 355 West Center St. Speaker this month is Bill Nunez a hobbyist that has been growing orchids for over 50 years. His presentation will be on “How to grow specimen plants in the Cattleya alliance.”
Guests are always welcome to meetings. For information, contact Ed at 863-414-5424.
Free Friday movie
AVON PARK — The Aktion Club is hosting a free Friday Night Movie at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at Heartland Horses Show Arena, 4305 Independence Street in Avon Park. Aktion Club of Highlands County will have a concession stand open at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Movie is shown on giant screen in outdoor show arena. The public is invited. “George of the Jungle” is the November movie feature. Proceeds benefit Heartland Horses and Aktion Club, a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, which consists of adults with disabilities. For details, call Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.
Free breakfast for veterans
AVON PARK — The NAACP Highlands County branch invites all veterans to its fifth annual “Veterans Recognition Breakfast” at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the RMCA Hopewell CDC, 100 Ernest E Sims St., in Avon Park. The event is free for all veterans to attend and veteran’s benefits and entitlements will be discussed.The corporate sponsors of the breakfast are Good Shepherd Hospice and Oaks of Avon. For information, call Al Nolton of Veteran Affairs at 863-385-4813 or Brenda Gray at 863-873-1138.
Trash and Treasure sale
AVON PARK — Aktion Club Fall Trash & Treasure Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Ridge Area Arc, 4352 Independence Street in Avon Park, off College Drive. Rent a space for $10 to sell items or donate items for the club to sell. Set up at 7 a.m. Deadline to enter is Nov. 1. Various vendors will be selling a variety of items. Hot dogs and drinks will be sold by the Aktion Club. Proceeds benefit the club’s Christmas Toy Drive for local children. For details, call Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.
Bike Rodeo
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Police Department will hold its 14th Annual Bike Rodeo from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 2 in front of the Police Department at 8 N. Oak Ave. All ages welcome. Free bicycle helmets for the kids. Free hot dogs, chips and drink. There will be music from a local DJ, drawings for 20 free bikes and more. Come for a fun-filled day of family activities.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — The Knights of Columbus will have their next Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Grogan Center, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street in Avon Park. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, Spanish scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits with sausage gravy, orange juice, coffee and tea for $7. Funds to support The Charities of Knights of Columbus.
Harvest Festival
LAKE PLACID — Memorial United Methodist Church and Lakeview Christian School will host a Harvest Festival from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the church, 500 Kent Ave. in Lake Placid. There will be laser tag, pumpkin bowling, inflatables and more!
Highlands PEO Group to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands PEO Group will meet for lunch at noon on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Bo David’s Restaurant in Lake Placid. All PEO members who are visiting or live in the area are invited. For information, call 863-273-9935.
Veterans Day program
SEBRING — Cracker Trail Elementary will have a Veterans Day Program at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 8200 Sparta Road in Sebring. All grade levels participate in a special recognition of veterans and current armed forces personnel. Sebring VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard will present the flags, play “Taps” and perform a 21 gun salute. Andrew Lethbridge, school deputy superintendent will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Family and community members are invited. Any armed forces members or their family call the office at 863-471-5777 to let us know you’re coming.
Trash & Treasure sale
SEBRING — St. John United Methodist Church will have their Trash & Treasure Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the church, 33631 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring (behind Walmart). There will be furniture, clothes, books and more. For more information, call 863-382-1736.
Art and craft show
SEBRING — The Highlands Ridge Golf Community will host a Fall Arts and Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 9, 3003 E. Fairway Vista Drive (south entrance off Powerline Road). Vendor spaces available, non-residents $15, limit two spaces. Please call Nessa at 863-471-1115 or email her at activities@highlandsridge.com.
Afternoon Soiree
LAKE PLACID — The GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club is hosting an Afternoon Soiree with a purse auction from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. Tickets are a $20 donation. Meal includes chicken salad plate, finger desserts and beverages. Hats and Fascinators are encouraged. Ticket sales are limited. For more information, contact Paula Fabik at 863-835-2419.
Big Lake Highlands Men’s Chorale
SEBRING — Everyone is welcome to join us for two Veterans Day concerts in which we will recognize our veterans and our first responders because we appreciate them and what they do to save our lives. The first will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 at First Baptist Church, 200 E. Center Ave. in sebring. Includes “Stall Tall” a patriotic collection. This is free admission. A love offering will be taken at both concerts.The second concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 at First United Methodist Church, 200 NW 2nd Street in Okeechobee. We will be honoring veterans and all first responders. For information, contact Mike Zierden at 863-763-1600.
Stamp Club to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Stamp Club will have its next monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 at St. John Methodist Church, 3214 Grand Prix Drive, behind Sebring Walmart. For more information, call Mike VanDerwerken at 361-876-0992 or email mjvan8158@sbcglobal.net.
Celebrating Veterans Day
AVON PARK — American Legion Post 69 will celebrate Veterans Day with a ceremony at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at the Post, 1301 W. Bell Street in Avon Park. Air Force JROTC will display the colors and a Flag Retirement Ceremony will take place after the ceremony.
UDC meeting set
LAKE PLACID — The local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy will hold its next regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Guest speaker will be Jim Pollard to speak about the history of Hendrick’s Field. For information, please contact Linda at 863-471-6499.
Free Thanksgiving luncheon
AVON PARK — A Free to the Public Community Thanksgiving Day Luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day) at the Avon Park Community Center, 300 W. Main Street. Hosted by Agria Gordon and sponsored by Donald Gordon LLC. For more information, call 863-443-1597.
Holiday Home and Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — Join the Lake Placid Garden Club’s 9th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Women’s Club, 10 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. Several beautifully decorated homes and one meticulously maintained garden are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. Will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. A donation of $15 is requested for entry. For more information, call Karen at 317-395-4912 or Paula at 863-835-2419. Proceeds are to benefit the local youth providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships. Come and celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with us!
Master Gardeners looking for vendors
SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardeners are looking for vendors, artisans, and craftsmen to participate in their annual Garden Festival and Plant Sale on Saturday, November 16th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd, Sebring, FL 33875. We are encouraging civic organizations and nonprofits that operate a variety of food booths to consider having a booth at the festival also. Vendor applications can be picked up at Agricultural Civic Center’s address listed above or by contacting Julie Gardner at desertdays@yahoo.com for additional information.
Orchid show
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will host the 14th Annual Orchids From the Heart Orchid Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 15-16, 2020 at the Bert Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.