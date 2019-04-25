Stamp Out Hunger food drive
The National Association of Letter Carriers and your local Post Office will begin taking donations for the 27th Annual Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 11. For more information, visit stampouthungerfooddrive.us or see your local post office for details.
Florida Writers to meet
SEBRING — There will be a meeting of all area Florida writers at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole Restaurant on Wednesday, May 1. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. or come to share your work at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For information, contact Ruth at 863-655-0609.
Donations for the troops
SEBRING — Dr. Paul Horton DMD, PA and the Sebring Noon Rotary are partnering to collect items for care packages to be sent to our troops overseas. Donations can be dropped off at Dr. Horton’s office, 4229 Sebring Parkway now through May 23. For information or a list of items requested, call 863-471-1727.
Ladies of a Loss monthly meeting
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss will meet at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church at 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month for a meeting then go out to lunch. No cost to join. Events and activities will be planned for the month. For information, contact Donna Williams at 317-402-0914.
Ladies of a Loss special meeting
SEBRING — The Ladies of a Loss will have two meetings on the last Tuesday of the month, first at noon at Grace Bible Church for a potluck, 4453 Thunderbird Road. Second meeting will be the same day at 5:30 p.m. at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole on US Hwy 27 in Sebring. For information, contact Donna Williams at 317-402-0914.
Friday night jazz
SEBRING — The Broadway Lights Theatre Co. and their Friday Night Jazz series presents Daryl Patrick Jazz Ensemble at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at the Tanglewood Clubhouse, on US Hwy 27 across from Denny’s. Featuring Daryl Patrick on vibes and congas, Doug Andrews on piano, Dave Naylor on trumpet, Tom DiGrazia on drums and Dan Pitchers on bass. Vocals by Bob Leonardo and Patrick Hotchkiss. BYOB and snacks. Tickets are $5 each and purchased at the door. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Democratic Women to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Democratic Women’s Club will have their next meeting on Saturday, April 27, at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (next to Ruby Tuesday’s). Meet and greet begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by meeting at 10 a.m. DWC of Florida President Patty Farley will speak. For more information, call Susie Johnson, president, at 863-385-0008.
Art exhibit
SEBRING — Four local artists — Theda Bass; Kathie Patasso and Michael; and Maureen Fulginiti will put on an Art Exhibit and Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nutmeg’s Cafe, 3953 US Hwy 27 South in Sebring. Oil painting, acrylic as well as pastels will be on display and for sale.
Old fashioned tea party
SEBRING — The Greater Mt. Zion AME Church of Sebring invites the public to their third annual Old Fashioned Tea Party at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, EUCC Fellowship Hall, 3115 Hope Street. Ladies are encouraged to wear their fancy hats and gloves. Men are encouraged to wear bow ties and suspenders. An assortment of teas and delicacies will be served on the finest china. Adults are a $25 donation and children under 12 are a $15 donation. For information or tickets, call Winnie at 863-402-8232 or Pat at 863-382-6694.
Archery benefit
LAKE PLACID — Highlands County Shooting Sports 4H Club will host a benefit shoot at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Highlands Bowhunters, 7391 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Open to all shooters adults and children. Entry is $20 per archer. Registration will open at 8 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the Dixon family. For information, contact Melissa Stockenberg at dixiejak@gmail.com or 863-441-1228.
Historical Society lunch
SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society will have its Quarterly Lunch at noon on Saturday, April 27, at Jack Stroup Civic Center in Sebring. Guest speaker will be Ken Breslauer, communications director and track historian at Sebring International Raceway, who will be speaking about the history of Florida roadside attractions. Luncheon is open to the public. There is no charge for members although they are asked to bring a covered dish. Guests will be asked for a $5 donation.
Repotting workshop
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County and Robbins Nursery are sponsoring an Orchid Repotting Workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Robbins Nursery, 4803 US Hwy 27 South. Members of the Orchid Society will repot your orchids for $4 for the first two divisions and $3 for each additional division. You must supply the pots and potting mix. For information, call Glen at 863-471-6171 or email glenshellhammer@aol.com.
Kids bicycle rodeo
SEBRING — The Sebring Fire Department will host their Third Annual Kids Bicycle Rodeo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the fire station, 301 N. Mango Street. There will be firehouse tours, bicycle inspections, free hot dogs and more! Hosted by the Sebring Fire Department, Sebring Police Department and the City of Sebring.
Vietnam Veterans of America
SEBRING — The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 1097 will have their next monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 6, at 33565 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring.
AVVA to meet
SEBRING — The Associates to the Vietnam Veterans of America (AVVA) Chapter 1097 will have their next monthly luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, at 33565 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring.
SHS spring concert
SEBRING — The Sebring High School Choral Department will present its Spring Concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, in South Florida State College’s Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts. The public is invited. Admittance is free but donations are accepted.
Sheep and goat workshop
SEBRING — The IFAS Extension Office will host a Sheep and Goat Workshop from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at the Bert Harris Agricultural Center. Topics include nutrition, disease, marketing and more. There will be live demonstrations. Registration is $20. To register, you can simply call the extension office at 863-402-6540 or visit https://sheepandgoatworkshop.eventbrite.com.
