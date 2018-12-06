Highlands County Concert Band Christmas concert
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Concert Band will play its second Christmas concert at South Florida State College tonight, Dec. 6 also at 7 p.m. Other performances will be held at SFSC on Jan. 24, Feb. 22 and March 21. Tickets are just $8 and can be purchased from any band member or at the door the evening of the concert.
Florida Wildflower Studios upcoming events
FROSTPROOF — The Photographic Art of Chip Newton and Terry Smith will be on display Jan. 2, 2019 through Feb. 8, 2019. A meet and greet will take place 2-6 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2019. Sebring artist James Ward will be featured Feb. 11, 2019 with a meet and greet set for Feb. 16, 2019.
Florida Wildflower Studios can be found at 12 E. Wall Street in Frostproof. For information, call Jacque at 863-206-9691 or Chip at 863-855-8525.
Sebring Bridge Club
SEBRING — Join the Sebring Bridge Club for duplicate bridge every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon, 347 Fernleaf Ave. For information, call 863-385-8118.
Rudolph Round-Up Toy Drive
SEBRING — The 14th Annual Rudolph Round-Up Toy Drive is happening now at Pepper Natural Health & Wellness, 2827 Alt. 27 South in Sebring. All toys are donated to Heartland For Children. The last day to donate new toys is Wednesday, Dec. 12.
HAL artists featured at exhibit
SEBRING — Highlands Museum of the Arts will feature 18 local artists from Highlands Art League. The exhibit will run through Dec. 24 at the museum, 351 W. Center Ave. in Sebring. Admission is free but donations are accepted. Regular museum hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
New Year’s Eve Ball
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will be holding a New Year’s Eve Ball starring Jay Smith on Monday, Dec. 31, starting at 8:30 p.m. and running until to 12:30 a.m. Tickets and seating by advance reservation only for $20 each. Seating is limited. Sparkling wine and juice for toasting and light luncheon included. BYOB and snacks. For tickets or information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days between 1-5 p.m.
There is a dance every Saturday night at 7 p.m. from December to March. Tickets $7 at the door.
Square dance season is back
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will begin its new square dance season with a “Welcome Back Dance” on Thursday, Dec. 6, at Sunshine RV Park, on S.R. 70 East of U.S. Hwy 27 in Lake Placid. Robert Arias will call MS/PLUS 7:30-9:30 p.m. Casual or square dance attire accepted. Visitors always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Highlands PEO Group to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands PEO Group will meet at the Edgewater Village Clubhouse at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. There will be a Christmas gift exchange, dessert and program. All PEO members are invited. For information, call 863-273-9935.
Ostomy Support Group to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Ostomy Support Group will hold their next meeting 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. The group meets the first Thursday of each month now through May.
Journal Plaza movie night
LAKE PLACID — Every other Friday night, November through April, is movie night at Journal Plaza. Music at 5:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Good News Juice Cafe open with beer and wine. Popcorn available from local non-profit. Bring chairs and blanket. This week’s movie is “Mr. Popper’s Penguins.”
Annual soup and craft sale
LAKE PLACID — Community Church of God will hold their Annual Soup and Craft Sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 8, 735 South Sun n Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid, across from Lake Country Elementary. Coffee and snacks for customers.
A Joyous Christmas
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Christmas Parade, “A Joyous Christmas,” will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8. Deadline to enter the parade is Dec. 3, there is no entry fee to participate in this parade. Grand Marshall is Senator Denise Grimsley. Whispering Pines Clydesdale Horses will be there too. For information, call 863-465-4331 or email chamber@lpfla.com.
Genesis Center coffee house
LAKE PLACID — Immediately following the Christmas Parade in Lake Placid on Saturday, Dec. 8, the Genesis Center at First Presbyterian Church will host their annual Coffee House, at 218 E. Belleview Street near the football field. Free and open to the public. Music, Christmas cheer, desserts, coffee, hot chocolate and more.
Free essential oils class
SEBRING — A free Essential Oils of the Bible seminar will be given at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. in Sebring. Admission is free and one door prize awarded per class. Seating is limited. To register or for information, call or text 540-742-2381 or email imashrout@gmail.com.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will have a Saturday Night Dance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Rec Hall of Buttonwood Bay. Tickets are $7 at the door. Dance takes place every week from the first week of December to last week in March. Music by Gary & Shirley. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days 1-5 p.m.
Parrot Heat Phlocking
LAKE PLACID — The Heartland LakeSharks are hosting a party for fans of Jimmy Buffet from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Dock 633, 633 Lake June Rd. The party will feature music by M2. The price of admission is an unwrapped toy for Rudolph’s Toy Drive.
Retired Educators to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Retired Educators/Support Personnel Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the Island View Restaurant in Sebring. Entertainment provided by Sun ‘n Lakes Elementary Chorus. Please bring an unwrapped toy for the Rudolph’s Roundup Toy Drive. All retired educators and support personnel are welcome. For information, contact Betty Hurlbut at 863-465-5722.
Red & White dinner/dance Christmas Party
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers and the Lake Placid Elks Lodge will hold the Red & White Dinner Dance Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Elks Lodge. Social hour 5-6 p.m. with dinner 6-7 p.m. Music with Chrissy. Menu to include roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, garden salad, vegetable medley, dessert and beverage. Tickets are $15 per person. Open to the public.
Wine tasting
AVON PARK — Maxwell Groves will have a Wine Tasting from 5:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 607 E. Circle Street in Avon Park. Across from Avon Park High, just look for the sign at corner of Main and Marshall. Event is $15 per person. Mimosas and Hors d’oeuvres, Florida Citrus wines and smoothie mixes.
Sebring Hills fundraiser
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will hold a Dock Repair BBQ & Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. To raise money for repairing badly damaged dock during Hurricane Irma, the Association will be selling BBQ pork or turkey sandwiches w/two sides and drink for $10 each. There will also be an auction of pictures donated by MidFlorida Credit Union. Music by “Belle Glade Boy” Junior Velez. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Christmas dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host its Christmas Dance 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, 4300 Schumacher Road. BYOB and snacks. Music by Rick Arnold. Tickets $4 for members, $6 non-members. For tickets, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessando at 863-273-0875.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
