VFW pork chop dinner
AVON PARK — The VFW Post 9853 will serve a pork chop dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8 at VFW Post 9853, 75 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park. Includes dirty rice and dessert. Cost is $8. Carryout available until sold out. Smoke free dining room. Open to the public.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will put on a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. All you can eat $6. Members $5. Breakfast is the second Saturday every month. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Denim and Diamonds
AVON PARK — The 21st annual Denim & Diamonds Auction and Dinner will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at Coulter Ranch, 1875 Dressel Road in Avon Park. The evening includes a steak dinner, dancing, live band, silent auction, 50/50 and more. Proceeds benefit Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning, Inc. For more details, visit the Facebook page or call 863-452-0006.
Garden Extravaganza
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Friends of the Library and the Avon Park Founders Garden Club will host their Garden Extravaganza March 5-9. Events include a plant sale, book sale and nonstandard flower show. There will be demonstrations, a kids area and more. To get involved or for information, call 863-452-1927.
Elegant Junque Sale
AVON PARK — The Highlands Ridge Golf Community will have their Elegant Junque Sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 9, at 3003 E. Fairway Vista Drive in Avon Park. A concession stand will be available for beverages and food purchases. Follow the signs from SR 17 and Powerline Road.
Quilt show
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Center will host a Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 9, at 4343 Schumacher Road. Admission is free but a donation of a non-perishable food item for the food bank would be welcome. For more information, call Carol DeAarmitt at 863-385-1517.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — The theme for this week’s dance is Margaritaville and sees the return of Jay Smith to provide dance music at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the Buttonwood Bay Rec Hall. Cost is $7 at the door. There will be prizes for costumes. For information, call Pam between 1-5 p.m. at 863-259-8684.
Essential oils class
LAKE PLACID — A free to the public Essential Oils Class will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the Lake Placid Memorial Library, 205 W. Interlake Blvd. For information or to register, call or text 540-742-2381 or email imashrout@gmail.com.
Woodcarver’s exhibit
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Art League will host a Woodcarver’s Exhibit featuring the Arcadia Woodcarvers from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, at the Art League, 127 Dal Hall Blvd. The Art League has a number of classes that are ongoing and welcomes new members to join. For information, call Marlene Snyder at 863-699-2665.
Woman’s Club to meet
SEBRING — The Woman’s Club of Sebring will hold their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 11 at their clubhouse, 4260 Lakeview Drive. Speaker this month will be Leah Sauls of the library. Lunch will be catered and run $10 per person. Reservations accepted until March 7. For information, call 863-382-3559.
‘Voices of Legend’ show
SEBRING — Singing impressionist and entertainer Eric Kearns will bring his “Voices of Legend” show to Sebring Village at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 4343 Schumacher Road in Sebring. You will enjoy the voices of Neil Diamond, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and more as Kearns recreates their voices and songs. Tickets are $10 per person. For information and tickets, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessandris at 863-273-0875.
Highlands Gem and Mineral Club
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will have its next monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at the Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway in the rear Fellowship Hall. The subject of this meeting is asteroids and Moon rocks with Carl Randall. March birthstones are aquamarine and heliotrope (bloodstone). For information, call 863-453-7054.
Ohio counties reunion
SEBRING — Friends and neighbors of Auglaize and Mercer Counties, Ohio will hold a Florida reunion at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. For information, call Kenny Grimm at 863-273-2516 or Cathy (Coats) Schreima at 419-230-2631 or lionlady88@gmail.com.
Republican Party of Highlands County
SEBRING — Kathleen King, Florida’s Republican National Committeewoman will be the guest speaker at the next meeting on Thursday, March 14, at Inn on the Lakes, 3101 Golfview Road. Dinner is optional and available from 5-6 p.m. in the conference room. The meeting convenes at 6:30 p.m. Please RSVP by calling 863-402-5456.
