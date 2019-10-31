Free Friday movie
AVON PARK — The Aktion Club is hosting a free Friday Night Movie at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at Heartland Horses Show Arena, 4305 Independence Street in Avon Park. Aktion Club of Highlands County will have a concession stand open at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Movie is shown on giant screen in outdoor show arena. The public is invited. “George of the Jungle” is the November movie feature. Proceeds benefit Heartland Horses and Aktion Club, a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, which consists of adults with disabilities. For details, call Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.
Free breakfast for veterans
AVON PARK — The NAACP Highlands County branch invites all veterans to its fifth annual “Veterans Recognition Breakfast” at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the RMCA Hopewell CDC, 100 Ernest E Sims St., in Avon Park. The event is free for all veterans to attend and veteran’s benefits and entitlements will be discussed.The corporate sponsors of the breakfast are Good Shepherd Hospice and Oaks of Avon. For information, call Al Nolton of Veteran Affairs at 863-385-4813 or Brenda Gray at 863-873-1138.
Trash and Treasure sale
AVON PARK — Aktion Club Fall Trash & Treasure Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Ridge Area Arc, 4352 Independence Street in Avon Park, off College Drive. Various vendors will be selling a variety of items including clothing, toys, holiday decor, bikes and more. Hot dogs and drinks will be sold by the Aktion Club. Proceeds benefit the Aktion Club’s Adopt-A-Family Project at Christmas time. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club. For details, call Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.
Bike Rodeo
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Police Department will hold its 14th Annual Bike Rodeo from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 2 in front of the Police Department at 8 N. Oak Ave. All ages welcome. Free bicycle helmets for the kids. Free hot dogs, chips and drink. There will be music from a local DJ, drawings for 20 free bikes and more. Come for a fun-filled day of family activities.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public, all proceeds for Moose Legion fund.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — The Knights of Columbus will have their next Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Grogan Center, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street in Avon Park. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, Spanish scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits with sausage gravy, orange juice, coffee and tea for $7. Funds to support The Charities of Knights of Columbus.
Democratic party to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Democratic Party will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 at Democratic Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway, next door to Ruby Tuesday. Special guest will be Wesley Beggs, president of the Florida Young Democrats. The group meets the first Monday of the month, Tuesday if Monday is a holiday. All interested parties are welcome.
Republican Women to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Republican Women’s Network will meet at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Inn on the Lakes, 3101 Golfview Road in Sebring. Guest speaker is Karen Schoen, advisor to the Florida Citizens’ Alliance (FLCA). Karen will speak on “Knowledge is Power, Education in Florida.” Karen is a business owner, journalist, activist, citizen lobbyist, public speaker and hosts a show on America Freedom Watch Radio. Men are welcome. Please RSVP by calling Penny Rae at 863-633-0375.
