St. Patrick’s Day dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will have their St. Patrick’s Day Dance on Thursday, March 14, at the Sunshine RV Resort on SR 70, east of US Hwy 27. Judy Barnhill will cue rounds at 7 p.m. and Ralph Peacock will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance or casual attire acceptable. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Republican Party of Highlands County
SEBRING — Kathleen King, Florida’s Republican National Committeewoman will be the guest speaker at the next meeting on Thursday, March 14, at Inn on the Lakes, 3101 Golfview Road. Dinner is optional and available from 5-6 p.m. in the conference room. The meeting convenes at 6:30 p.m. Please RSVP by calling 863-402-5456.
Fish fry and movie night
SEBRING — St. Agnes Episcopal Church will host a Fish Fry and Movie Night at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at the church, 3840 NW Lakeview Drive. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Movie shown will be Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ.”
Square dancing at Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Bay Square Dance Club will host its final dance of the winter season on Friday, March 15, in the Rec Hall at 10001 US Hwy 27 South. Judy Barnhill will cue rounds at 7 p.m. Nelson Wakeman will call squares from 7:30-9:30 p.m. All dancers are welcome and square dance attire is optional. For more information, contact Dick Avery at rdavery@juno.com.
Meeting of the SAR
SEBRING — The Sons of the American Revolution meets the third Saturday of each month. The next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Dee’s Place in Sebring. The SAR is a proud organization of active male descendants of Patriots who, during the American Revolution, rendered unwavering loyal service to the cause of winning our freedom from England. For information, call James at 954-524-7278.
St. Patrick’s Day dinner
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks are hosting a St. Patrick’s Day dinner/dance on Saturday, March 16, at the Elks Lodge. Tickets are $15 per person and include a corned beef and cabbage dinner, music and dancing by the Prince McDonald Celtic Band. This event is open to the public and reserved seating is available. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the lodge. For information, call 863-465-2661.
Pinochle tournament
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club will host a Pinochle Tournament at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at 333 Pomegranate Ave. in Sebring. Entry fee is $3 and all money is awarded as prizes. To reserve a seat, call Jim at 219-689-8423.
Plein Air Painting event
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Art League will hold its Annual Plein Air Painting Event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at the Art League building, 127 Dal Hall Blvd. Registration fee is $10 and students are free. A free to the public art show showing off these paintings will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 at the Art League. For information, call Fran Rolston at 863-465-0038.
St. Patrick’s dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village will hold a St. Patrick’s Dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at the clubhouse at 4343 Schumacher Road. Tickets are $4 for members and $6 for non-members. Bring your own beverage and snacks for your table. Music by Rick Arnold. For information or tickets, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessandris at 863-273-0875.
Ladies of a Loss monthly meeting
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss will meet at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church at 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month for a meeting then go out to lunch. No cost to join. Events and activities will be planned for the month. For information, contact Donna Williams at 317-402-0914.
Ladies of a Loss special meeting
SEBRING — The Ladies of a Loss will have two meetings on the last Tuesday of the month, first at noon at Grace Bible Church for a potluck, 4453 Thunderbird Road. Second meeting will be the same day at 5:30 p.m. at Cowboys Watering Hole on US Hwy 27 in Sebring. For information, contact Donna Williams at 317-402-0914.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, March 17, 1318 W. Bell Street in Avon Park. Cost is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits w/gravy, hash browns, coffee and juice. Breakfast is open to the public and all proceeds go to the Moose Legion fund.
Bird watching workshop
SEBRING — The UF/IFAS Extension Office will host a two-day bird watching workshop, “Birds in Highlands County” 8-11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19 and 7:30-11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at the Highlands County Extension Office, 4509 George Blvd. Registration is $25. For more information, call 863-402-6540.
Heartland Pops concert
SEBRING — The Heartland Pops Concert Band will have its final free concert of the season at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, at the First United Methodist Church, 126 S. Pine Street. An offering of appreciation will be taken. For information, please call 863-314-8877.
Free essential oils class
LAKE PLACID — A free to the public Essential Oils Class will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, at the Lake Placid Memorial Library, 205 W. Interlake Blvd. For information or to register, call or text Maria Hagg at 863-243-4011.
NARFE to meet
SEBRING — The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 0288 of Highlands County, will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. For lunch only. Open to all active and retired Federal employees and their spouses. For information, call President Laura Pletcher at 540-226-8754 or Mary Ellen Colvin at 863-735-1099.
Dessert card party
SEBRING — The Women’s Guild of St. Catherine will sponsor a Dessert Card Party from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at the Youth and Family Center (the old Knights of Columbus center) across from the Lakeshore Mall. Bring your favorite card or board game. Desserts, coffee and tea will be served. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and silent auction. Admission is $5.
Free estate planning seminar
SEBRING — Chapters Health Foundation in support of Good Shepherd Hospice will present a Free Estate Planning Seminar from 1:30-3 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at Somers Hospice House, 1110 Hammock Road. Seating is limited. For information, call 863-583-3129.
