Pulled pork dinner
AVON PARK — The Auxiliary of VFW Post 9853 will serve a Pulled Pork Dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, at the Post, 75 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park. Dinner is $8 and includes pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw and dessert. Available until sold out and carry outs are available. The public is welcome. There is a smoke-free dining room. For information, call 863-452-9853.
Leadership Blue Gala
SEBRING — The Highlands County Democratic Party will host their annual Leadership Blue Gala fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Sebring Elks Lodge, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd. There will be a cash bar and a buffet. Guest speaker will Terrie Rizzo, chairman of the Florida State Democratic Party. Tickets are $50 donation at Democratic Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway, next to Ruby Tuesdays. For information, call 863-385-8601.
Valentine’s dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host a Valentine’s Dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 4343 Schumacher Road. Cost is $4 for members and $6 for non-members. Music by Dan Patrick. Bring your own snacks for your table. For tickets or information, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessandris at 863-273-0875.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
Fourth annual charity tea and auction
LAKE PLACID — The GFWC Lake Placid Junior Woman’s Club will have their Fourth Annual Charity Tea Party and Purse Auction at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 10 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid. New and gently used purses will be auctioned off. There will be door prizes and an opportunity table. Tickets are a $20 donation with proceeds going to help local charities. For information, call Paula at 863-835-2419.
Elvis Wade 12th Annual Show
SEBRING — Elvis Wade is back for his 12th Annual Elvis Wade Show from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, at Sun N. Lake Estates, 3500 Edgewater in Sebring. There will be dancing, door prizes and more. Bring your own non-alcoholic drinks and snacks. Advanced ticket sales are $15 per person. For information, call 863-382-8296.
Sons of the American Revolution Highlands Chapter
SEBRING — The Sons of the American Revolution, which meets the third Saturday of each month, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at Dee’s Place in Sebring at 137 N. Ridgewood Drive. The SAR is a proud organization of male descendants of those patriots who, during the American Revolution, rendered unwavering loyal service to the cause of winning our freedom from England. For more information, call 954-524-7278.
Poker tournament
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Noon Rotary will host a Poker Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 16, at Bo David’s Restaurant, 131 S. Sun N Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid. Seats are $60 before the event and $75 at the door. Cards in the air at noon. There will be a guaranteed first prize of $1,000. Proceeds to benefit Freedom Flights for veterans. For more information, call 863-840-1370 or visit LPNR.com.
Jimmy Travis live
SEBRING — Sebring Village welcomes singer, songwriter, musician and comedian Jimmy Travis at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, 4343 Schumacher Road. Cost is $10 per person. For tickets or information, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessandris at 863-273-0875.
LaGrange, Indiana reunion
SARASOTA — Residents of LaGrange County, Indiana will have their Florida reunion at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Der Dutchman Restaurant, 3713 Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota.
Essential oils class
SEBRING — Free to the public Essential Oils Class will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Sebring Public Library and Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Lake Placid Memorial Library at 11 a.m. For information or to register, call or text 863-243-4011.
Iowa reunion
SEBRING — There will be an Iowa Reunion on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. Registration is at 11 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and Fellowship starts at 1:30 p.m. Purchase required for buffet lunch. For information, call Joan at 563-581-8848.
Annual Indiana Day
SEBRING — The Annual Indiana Carroll County Day will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. Current and former residents are invited to attend. For information, call 863-382-1770.
Virginia Days 2019
SEBRING — The 2019 Virginia Days will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. For information, call 540-975-1980.
Nights at the Museum
SEBRING — The Military Sea Services Museum presents “Vietnam — Containment or Catastrophe?” group discussion and analysis from 4-5 p.m. on Feb. 20, 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring (one mile east of Sebring High School). Coffee and light refreshments served. Free admission. Moderated by Fred Carino, curator.
Friends of Istokpoga to meet
LORIDA — The Friends of Istokpoga will have their winter general election meeting at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Lorida Community Center. Election of 2019 officers will take place. There will be several guest speakers including Mike McMillan discussing the Osprey population, Geoffrey Lokuta of FWC and Chelsey Crandall, PhD of University of Florida.
VFW dinner
AVON PARK — The VFW Post 9853 will have a chicken dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, at the Post in Avon Park. Dinner is $8 and includes chicken drumsticks, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and dessert. Dine in a smoke-free environment or take-out available. Proceeds to benefit child welfare and nurses training.
Church garage sale
SEBRING — Sebring Christian Church will have their Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23, at 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring. All proceeds go to Change of Pace, Inc.
Annual barbecue
SEBRING — The West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department will have their 44th Annual Barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Station 9, 2300 Longview Court off Sebring Parkway. Dinners are $10 each and include half a chicken, beans, coleslaw, roll and beverage. Delivery service is available for 25 or more. For information, call 863-386-6052.
Festival in Lorida
LORIDA — The Palms Estates of Highlands County will host a Festival 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, on Palm Estates Road in Lorida. Breakfast and lunch will be available as well as a car wash from 8-10 a.m. There will also be a bake sale, yard sale and craft sale. For information, call 863-655-1909.
Teen driver safety
SEBRING — Tire Rack Street Survival Teen Driving School will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Sebring International Raceway, 113 Midway Drive. Hosted by Suncoast Region PCA. Program open to licensed drivers ages 16-21 and costs $95. For more information, visit streetsurvival.org.
Bluegrass bash ahead
ARCADIA — The Stillhouse Shakers, Sandy Back Porch Band and the Heartland Jam Band are the featured performers at the next Heartland Bluegrass Bash scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Craig’s RV Resort, an RV camping facility located seven miles north of Arcadia on US Hwy 17. Admission is $7 per person. For more information, call 941-467-2051.
Butterfly Club to meet
SEBRING — The monthly meeting of the Butterfly and Pollinators Club will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, in conference room 2 of the Bert J. Harris Agriculture Center, 4509 George Blvd. Everyone is welcome to attend. For information, call Linda DuBose at 863-273-7356.
Humane Society annual auction
SEBRING — The Humane Society of Highlands County will hold its Annual Auction on March 2, at the Humane Society. Tickets $30 includes food, beer, wine and 20 bidding chips. There will be a silent auction, live auction and chip auction. For information, call Judy at 863-214-6508 or Kellee at 863-243-3649.
Annual plant sale
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will have their annual Plant Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Lake Placid Journal Plaza, 231 N. Main Street in Lake Placid. Profits benefit the Avon Park Correctional Institution’s “Therapy Through Plants” program, the only program of its kind still in existence.
Garden Extravaganza
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Friends of the Library and the Avon Park Founders Garden Club will host their Garden Extravaganza March 5-9. Events include a plant sale, book sale and nonstandard flower show. There will be demonstrations, a kids area and more. To get involved or for information, call 863-452-1927.
Nights at the Museum
SEBRING — The Military Sea Services Museum presents “The Cold War — Who Won?” group discussion and analysis from 4-5 p.m. on March 20, 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring (one mile east of Sebring High School). Coffee and light refreshments served. Free admission. Moderated by Fred Carino, curator.
