VFW Salisbury steak dinner
AVON PARK — The VFW Auxiliary will serve a Salisbury steak dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28 at VFW Post 9853, 75 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park. Includes mashed potatoes, vegetable and a salad. Cost is $8. Carryout available until sold out. Smoke free dining room. Open to the public. Dinner to benefit child welfare and nurses training.
Country western line dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will have their New Year’s Eve dance, a Country Western Line Dance, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28 at Buttonwood Bay. All residents $1, nonresidents $2. Bring a snack to share. Bring your own drinks.
New Year’s Eve party
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host their New Year’s Eve Party 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, 4300 Schumacher Road. Light lunch provided. BYOB and snacks. $15 for members, $17 for non-members. Music by Gulf Drive. For tickets, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessandris at 863-273-0875.
New Year’s Eve party
SEBRING — The Sebring Elks 1529 will have a New Year’s Eve Party Monday, Dec. 31, at the Elks Lodge in Sebring. Cost is $20 per person. Ray Johnson will do a “Tribute to the King.” There will be Hors d’oeuvres, hats, noisemakers and a champagne toast at midnight. For information, call 863-471-3557 or 863-385-8647.
Ring in 2019 with the Moose
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge will have its New Year’s Eve Party on Monday, Dec. 31 at the Moose Lodge, 1318 W. Bell Street in Avon Park. Corey Greenway and Roger Brutus will entertain from 8 p.m. till midnight, drink specials all night, dinner served at 5 p.m. and there will be a midnight champagne toast. Tickets $28 in advance, $30 at door.
New Year’s Eve Ball
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will be holding a New Year’s Eve Ball starring Jay Smith on Monday, Dec. 31, starting at 8:30 p.m. and running until to 12:30 a.m. Tickets and seating by advance reservation only for $20 each. Seating is limited.
Sparkling wine and juice for toasting and light luncheon included. BYOB and snacks. For tickets or information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days between 1-5 p.m.
There is a dance every Saturday night at 7 p.m. from December to March. Tickets $7 at the door.
Scribblers & Scribes to meet
SEBRING — The Florida Writers Association Scribblers & Scribes will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole Restaurant in Sebring. Come at 5 p.m. for dinner. Barbara Beswick and John Arnold will present a self-editing program with questions and answers. FWA membership not required. For information, call Barbara Beswick at 863-402-9181.
Ballroom Dancers to hit the floor
The Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers will welcome 2019 on Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge with a New Years party celebration. Dan Patrick will be the featured musician playing for your listening and dancing pleasure until the ball drops at 9 p.m. (Florida Senior Time) Dancing starts at 6:30 p.m.
Ralph Musall will lead a free Rumba session from 6 to 6:30 p.m. with basic steps. A light repast is available at the bar, admission $6 for LPBD members, $8 for non-members, open to the public. The Elks Lodge located East on CR621 off US 27 behind the Save-A-Lot.
Buttonwood Squares begin new season
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Squares will open their new season with a Welcome Back Dance at 7 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2019, in the Rec. Hall at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort, 10001 U.S. Hwy 27 in Sebring. Chuck Ryall will cue dances at 7 p.m. Nelson Wakeman will call MS/MS+ from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Public welcome, square dance attire optional. For information, call Dick Avery at 585-576-3534.
Recovery seminar and support group
LAKE PLACID — GriefShare, recovery seminar and support group meets on Tuesdays, from 1:30 – 3 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, Small Hall, 118 North Oak Ave. in Lake Placid.
GriefShare, a biblical 13 week seminar, features nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics. For more information and to register, call church office at 863-465-2742, or go online to griefshare.org.
Dessert card and game party
SEBRING — The Catholic Women’s Guild of St. Catherine Church will sponsor a Dessert Card and Game Party from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at the Family Parish Youth Center across from Lakeshore Mall at the old Knights of Columbus on U.S. Hwy 27. Entry is $5. Door prizes, 50/50, homemade desserts, coffee and tea will be served. Bring your own card or board games and join the fun. For reservations or information, call Lynn Bartley at 863-446-1090.
River boat cruise
SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society invites you on a day trip aboard the Rivership Barbara-Lee on the St. John’s River on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Cruise is four hours long and all enclosed decks are air conditioned. A light lunch will be served. Transportation provided by Annett Bus Lines. Cost is $99 for members and $119 for non-members. For times and schedule, please contact Jim Pollard at Sebring Historical Society between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 863-471-2522.
Pinochle tournament
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club will host a Pinochle tournament at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, 333 Pomegranate Ave. Registration at noon. Entry fee $3. All monies will be awarded as prizes. To reserve your seat, call Jim at 219-689-8423.
Annual garage sale
AVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold its Annual Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at the church, 324 E. Main Street. Many items available except clothing and shoes. Everything must go.
Arts and crafts fair
AVON PARK — You’re invited! Highlands Ridge Arts & Crafts Fair will take place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, at Highlands Ridge Golf Community, 3003 E. Fairway Vista Drive. Something for everyone. Everything is handmade by residents of Highlands County: pottery, soap, baskets, jewelry, paintings and more. Follow signs from Hwy 17 and Powerline Road.
10th Annual Gala Tea
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Operative is now selling tickets for its 10th Annual Gala Tea taking place Sunday, Jan. 20. The 1950s Rock N’ Roll themed event features a show, hat contest, door prizes and a Crazy Auction. Choose from gourmet teas, fruit breads, sandwiches and decadent desserts. Tickets are $25 and available at the Co-Op, 132 E. Interlake Blvd. For information, call 863-699-5940 or visit CaladiumArts.org.
Nights at the Museum
SEBRING — The Military Sea Services Museum presents “The Battle of Midway — The Importance of Intelligence & Cryptology” group discussion and analysis from 4-5 p.m. on Jan. 23, 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring (one mile east of Sebring High School). Coffee and light refreshments served. Free admission. Moderated by Fred Carino, curator.
Highlands County Quilt Show
SEBRING — The Highlands County Quilt Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, Jan. 25 and 26, at the Highlands News-Sun Center at the Highlands County Fairgrounds.
This show gives the 94 members of the Quilt Guild an opportunity to show off their quilts, some of which will be offered for sale. Members range in age from 55-85. The club is 25 years old and some of the members showing quilts this year are original members.
The organization helps support 14 different charities. This show is the only fundraiser the organization does throughout the year.
Annual art and craft show
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Art League will sponsor its 32nd Annual Art and Fine Craft Show on Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Agricultural Center in Sebring. Everyone is invited and the show is free to the community. Door prizes every half-hour.
Chuck Wagon Dinner and music
SEBRING — The public is invited to the Third Annual Kick Up Your Spurs Dinner and Dance featuring the Shannon Reed Band and a BBQ Chuck Wagon Dinner from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. in Sebring. Tickets are $50 each, $75 per pair. Proceeds to benefit N.E.A.T. Center (New Concepts, Educational, Arts & Training Center). For information, call 863-402-0048.
LaGrange, Indiana reunion
SARASOTA — Residents of LaGrange County, Indiana will have their Florida reunion at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Der Dutchman Restaurant, 3713 Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota.
Nights at the Museum
SEBRING — The Military Sea Services Museum presents “Vietnam — Containment or Catastrophe?” group discussion and analysis from 4-5 p.m. on Feb. 20, 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring (one mile east of Sebring High School). Coffee and light refreshments served. Free admission. Moderated by Fred Carino, curator.
