AmVets Ladies Auxiliary serve spaghetti
SEBRING — The AmVet Ladies Auxiliary is having a spaghetti dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the AmVet Post 21 at 623 U.S. 27 South. For a $6 donation, you can have spaghetti, meatballs, garlic bread, salad and dessert.
Bookbag giveaway
LAKE PLACID — The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. will hold their Sixth Annual Book Bag GIveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Lake Placid Journal Plaza, 231 N. Main Ave. There will be two different bags available (while supplies last), one for grades K-5th and 6th-12th. For information, call 863-633-0145 or visit theholytrapministries.org.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will put on a Pancake Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. Pancakes with blueberries if desired, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. All you can eat $6. Members $5. Breakfast is the second Saturday every month. For information, call 863-382-1554.
School supply giveaway and fun day
LAKE PLACID — The Highway Park Businessmen will host their 17th Annual School Supply Giveaway and Fun Day at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park/Star Center, 13639 Josephine Ave. in Lake Placid. Events include free hair cuts for boys ages K-12th grade, free hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks and school supply distribution. For more information, call 239-771-7044, Selvin McGahee 863-214-6276 or The Star Center at 863-465-0890.
Smart driver course
SEBRING — AARP will offer its Smart Driver Program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope Street in Sebring. Complete this class in one day (six hours). Participants may get a possible discount on their car insurance, good for three years. To register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813.
RPAC to meet
SEBRING — The Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee (RPAC) will have their next meeting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Sports Complex Concession Building, second floor, 216 Sheriff’s Tower Road in Sebring. The public is invited to attend. One or more County Commissioners may be present at the meeting.
Parkinson’s caregivers
SEBRING — A meeting will be held for people with Parkinson’s, caregivers, health care professionals, and anyone wanting to learn more at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2019 at Change of Pace/Sebring Christian Church, 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring. Call 941-926-6413 for more information.
NAACP Freedom Fund banquet
SEBRING — The Highlands NAACP Branch will host its annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Sun ‘n Lake Community Center, 3500 Edgewater Drive in Sebring. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “When We Stand Together We Win.” Tickets are $40 and includes dinner, souvenir booklet, entertainment and a dynamic speaker, Dr. Bobbie Smith Powell. Reserved tables of eight are $320. For tickets or more information, call Patricia Henderson at 863-382-6694.
Italian/American social club
SEBRING — The Italian/American Social Club meets the last Friday of each month. Their next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30 at the Hibachi Buffet, 2870 U.S. 27 N. in Sebring. Fun games to follow lunch. Come meet friends and socialize. There are no dues required. For information, call 813-368-0451.
