A number of high school seniors said ‘goodbye’ to Avon Park High School, Lake Placid High School and Sebring High School last week, as graduation ceremonies took place. Avon Park and Lake Placid held graduation ceremonies at the Alan Jaay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts, on the South Florida State College campus, while Sebring held its ceremony at Alan Jay Arena.

We wish the graduates well on their future endeavors.

