A special seminar honoring 20 Years of Corvette Racing will be held at the Gallery of Legends in the Sebring paddock at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 15. The event is open to all race fans but seating is limited so it is suggested you arrive early!
Corvette expert and former Chevrolet engineer Bill Tower will lead the seminar that will include Gary Pratt, of Pratt & Miller Engineering, Robin Pratt, Gary’s wife, and Ron Fellows, one of the first drivers for the Corvette Racing team in 1999 and an 11-time starter at Sebring, 10 of those years in a Corvette.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.