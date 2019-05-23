LAKE PLACID — There are many little-known treasures, secrets and points of interest in our county. None is more electric or hidden in plain view than Cosmic Hall.
The hall is the vision and passion of owner, designer and builder, Alan Broder. Broder is a man of many hats. He is in the construction business by day. He is also a private venue owner, rock guitarist extraordinaire and member of rock band Off The Rails. In addition to all of that, he is father to Kevin Broder, guitar slinger for another hard rocking band, Covered In Black.
“I had played in bands in the past,” explained Broder. “Played here, played there, all little places. A lot of times I’d go out, and I’m moving thousands of dollars worth of equipment to try to make 100 dollars. It made no sense to me at all. So I said ‘what can I do?’
“I have a double lot out here so I said ‘let me go out and measure.’ I went out, sat back and figured it out and said, ‘I’m gonna put a pretty good sized building out here and do my own stuff.’ Being in construction I knew how to do these kinds of things.
“So that’s why this place was built. I’m at the point where I don’t want to play anywhere else but here.
“Once I got the idea to do this and it actually happened, this place just exploded into being an awesome place. My dream was always to do shows here and we’re doing it. I’ve done 56 shows here.
“I built the place in 2005. My first show was in 2007. I didn’t even have drywall up, we just had the pink insulation that was framed up with metal studs, and plastic over it. I had people come in here, the stage was done. I had shows starting in Sept. of ‘07.”
To see the place from the road, you’d have no clue that a beautiful, top-shelf music venue was lurking inside the walls of that sandy brown steel out building. It appears to be just another. One of thousands scattered across the Highlands County landscape. There is no other like this. Uniquely designed for no other purpose than the pure love of live music.
Inside lies a 14-by-28 foot elevated stage equipped with Marshall amps, JBL monitors, stage lighting, laser lighting, two independently functioning sound boards, and comfortable seating for approximately 130 music lovers.
“I’ve got guys working lights and security too,” Broder adds. Johnny Lee runs lights and lasers while Scott Sistare handles the sound when not performing bass and vocal duties on stage with Off The Rails. In that case Lee handles sound with some help on the laser and lightning end.
Broder was born in Long Island, New York and raised in New Jersey. In an interesting twist of rock ‘n roll fate, he attended the same high school as one of his heros, guitar superstar Zakk Wylde who made his mark playing for Ozzy Osbourne. Wylde lived not far from the Broders and knew the family.
Broder, who cites Johnny Winter as being the major inspiration behind him picking up the guitar at the age of 16, moved to Florida in 1989.
He formed his current band, Off The Rails, over a year ago. Initially a two-piece consisting of Broder and Sistare, they have recently added drummer “Jeddy” for the upcoming show in June.
“We’re all about keeping the classic rock alive. We do some ‘90s, Creed, Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam,” said Broder. “We do Tom Petty, Pink Floyd, we do ‘Hey You,’ ‘Comfortably Numb.’
“We do Skynyrd,” added Sistare.
The June 15 show will be the “turns 60” birthday bash for Broder. No better place for it than the shrine he erected to rock ‘n roll- Cosmic Hall.
The doors open at 8 p.m. Cosmic Hall is a private venue on private property designed for private functions which are generally open to the public. As such, nothing is offered for sale on the premises. You are, however, welcome to bring your own food and beverages. Donations are accepted at the door.
“I enjoy putting these shows on,” says Broder, “That’s where I get my satisfaction.”
For more information on Off The Rails or Cosmic Hall, visit the Off The Rails Facebook page or the Cosmic Hall Facebook page. You may also call 863-633-9658 for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.