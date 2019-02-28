The Highlands County Democratic Party held their annual “Leadership Blue” fundraiser gala Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Sebring Elks lodge. Local and State representatives attended as well as dedicated and passionate members of the Democratic Party.
Special guests included Dr. Kathie and Richard Sutherland. Kathie is the newly elected chair of the Polk County DEC (Democratic Executive Committee). Richard is the president of the Lake Ashton Democratic Club and the Vice-Chair of the Polk DEC Finance Committee.
“We came here to retire in 2017,” explained Richard. “However, we became very active in our community. The Lake Ashton Democratic club was lacking in membership. It now has over 170 members since we took over. Our principle concerns are saving Social Security and Medicare.”
Craig McClure is from Montana and is the Chair of the Lake County Montana Democratic Party. He was attending to see “how they do things here in Highlands County, Florida.”
“Medicaid expansion had a major impact on our state and was very successful,” he said. “Rural hospitals and clinics, of which there are plenty in Montana, were able to care for an additional 90,000 people through this program. There was an addition tobacco tax that helped with state costs as well.”
The program began with vocalist Jean Jackson singling “Amazing Grace.” Cheryl Jonovic gave the inspirational message and Neal Golden, chairman of the Democratic Party of Highlands County, gave the welcome speech.
Chris Davies, vice chairman, discussed the continued need for members to embrace their 20/20 club.
“Let’s keep the energy coming! This is a commitment to $20.20 each month to support our Democratic candidates.”
Florida DEC Chair Terri Rizzo was schedule to attend, but was unable to due to meetings in Washington, D.C. Casmore Shaw, secretary for the Florida Democratic Party attended with her message.
Rizzo’s message was, “Central Florida is key, and you all will be critical to helping get out the vote to help Florida turn blue in 2020 to take back the White House…Next year is the year we must do it!”
There were three other speakers who took the floor with their own messages.
Andrew Learned was a former Congressional Candidate for FL-15, who is considering his options for the next election.
“I witnessed what happened with 911. I decided to sign up for duty, but had to wait until I was old enough. I served for four years and was a crisis planner in Yemen. I want to talk to real people with real issues. Should teachers really have guns? What about affordable healthcare? We have to get back to what unites us, not what divides us.”
Dwight Bullard was a former State Senator, former Miami-Dade DEC Chair and a member of the Democratic National Committee.
“We have to push back against hopelessness — our efforts are not in vain. There are three important men that had passionate messages. Frederick Douglas (slave and activist) said that we are not powerless and have the power to change. A. Phillip Randolph (civil rights leader) said that freedom is never given – it is won. Martin Luther King told us that only love can defeat hate. We have to understand what we’re fighting for.”
Anna Eskamani is a freshman State Representative for HD 47, which includes the Orlando area and the area of the Pulse nightclub shooting.
“I am the daughter of Iranian parents. They fought to enjoy the American dream. Since my Mom passed away, I became involved in human rights, environmental and women’s issues, in her honor. In 2017, I decided to run for office after Trump got in office. I was even endorsed by Barak Obama. I am the first Iranian sworn into Florida as a legislator. Never underestimate the power of the lobbyists in Tallahassee. People are trusting me to do what’s right and I want to be the voice of hope and empathy.”
Golden provided the closing remarks. “Nothing is going to change until we get the majority in the State Senate and State House. We need comprehensive change in our laws. We have a new website with a lot of valuable information” (www.democratsofhighlandscounty.org).
