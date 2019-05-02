LAKE PLACID — Saturday, April 27 there was a rumble in the Earth not far off Henscratch Road. Sebring’s hard rock/metal act, Covered In Black performed live at one of the county’s best kept secrets, Cosmic Hall.
Vocalist/guitarist Gordon Bihl, lead guitarist Kevin Broder, bassist J.R. Smith and drummer Curt Adkins brought the house down with what was possibly the best performance of their young careers as Covered In Black.
Playing to an enthusiastic, rowdy and appreciative crowd, the band came out with a roar. The playlist was deep and wide, covering crowd favorites such as Black Sabbath, Three Days Grace, Black Label Society, Stone Temple Pilots, Ozzy Osbourne, Slayer and many others.
The venue was nearly perfect. It was hard to remember that all this carnage was taking place in such a remote location. It is an intimate room, with every seat in the house providing an excellent view of the stage. The stage itself was elevated several feet above the floor. Additionally, the sound system was top notch, expertly mixed for a sweet and crushingly heavy sound. Hats off to the sound guy.
Had this been all there was to it, it would have been enough. On top of inspired, high energy metal covers from bands like Metallica, and excellent sound, Cosmic Hall also provides stage lighting and laser lights as part of the show. Giving the band an even greater visual appeal.
Bihl’s vocals were in strong form this night as he alternated between playing second guitar and singing, to vocals only. Broder was in absolute beast-mode on lead guitar. His Black Sabbath licks were spot on, as was everything else he attacked.
Smith and Adkins were a formidable rhythmic duo bringing the thunder like a herd of great white buffalo. They kept the bottom end strong and the intensity high.
The group were clicking on all cylinders this night. It was clear that the band and the crowd were feeding off each other. Lots of good, strong energy in the room. It felt like a special night for Covered In Black. Perhaps a launching pad into their metallic future.
The band will be performing again at Cosmic Hall in approximately three months, according to Bihl.
For more information go to the Covered In Black Facebook page.
