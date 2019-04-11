SEBRING — Cub Scout Pack 846 recently held their annual Pinewood Derby. There were 18 Cub Scouts and three of their siblings who participated in the event. The derby took place in the First United Methodist Church of Sebring's Family Life Center.
In line with the Cub Scout motto of "Do Your Best," each Cub Scout prepared their car by sanding and painting them and then attaching the wheels under the guidelines that the Pinewood Derby car must weigh less than five ounces and be no longer than seven inches. All Cub Scouts had a great time.
Awards were given for the best designs and the fastest cars. The fastest cars were based on their race on the track that is 70 feet long with an elevation of six feet at the starting line.
The best designs included the winner of the Most Unique car that went to Abigayle Jones, a Webelos Cub Scout, who raced the "wagon." The "Sleekest" car award went to Logan Retterrer. The prize for "Fun Design" was won by Kaydence Miller. Aiden Rotroff took the "Best Sport" and Elias Diaz won "Most Colorful."
In the races for the fastest cars, contests were held for each Den. Tiger parent Brian Malloy was the official starter for all the races. The Tiger races were won by Logan Malloy, with Caleb Diaz second, Caleb Miller third and Logan Retterrer fourth.
Jake Valentine won the Wolf race with Liam Mynhier second, Morgan Jones third and Aiden Rotroff fourth.
James Wilkinson was the winner in the Bear race with Daniel Fasshold second, Kianna Young third and Elias Diaz fourth.
The final Den races were the 4th and 5th graders in the Webelos den. First was Mason Wolfe, second was John Luke Fasshold, with Kaiden Snell and Kaydence Miller battling for third and fourth, Aiden Weaver fifth and Abigail Jones sixth.
The overall winners were Mason Wolfe in first place, John Luke Fasshold in second, and James Wilkinson in third. Fourth place went to Logan Matloy, fifth Daniel Fasshold, sixth Kaydence Miller, seventh Kaiden Snell and eighth Kianna Young.
The Den leaders who guide their respective Dens are: Tigers (first graders) leader is Anna Malloy and Brian Malloy. Wolves are second graders whose leader is Samantha Mynhier. Bear (third graders) leaders are Kelly Wilkinson and Carolyn Young. The Webelos leader is Mike Snell for the 4th and 5th graders. Jim Polatty is the Cub Master.
