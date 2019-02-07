Acclaim is not new to Dailey & Vincent.
Dubbed the “Rockstars of Bluegrass” by CMT, Grand Ole Opry members Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, along with their world-class band, have won multiple GRAMMY awards and nominations, multiple International Bluegrass Music Association awards, and even an EMMY nomination for their Public Television Special “Dailey & Vincent: Alive!”
Despite all the accolades, the band sticks to its roots musically, performing on world-famous stages like Carnegie Hall to smaller, local venues across the country.
Most recently, Dailey & Vincent launched their “Florida Fun in the Sun” tour and they’re bringing their trademark mix of great American music and comedy to the Genesis Center in Lake Placid on Feb. 16.
“There are no smoke and mirrors when it comes to Dailey & Vincent,” said Zac Koffler, president of APEX Entertainment Management representing the band. “No (over) production. No voice tuning. No amplification, often times. It’s as real and raw as it gets, so the sound is as pure as you can find it.”
As IBMA’s Entertainer of the Year three times over, the band brings the best of American music with a sound made up of traditional country, gospel and bluegrass blended together by the instinctive vocal blends of Dailey’s tenor and Vincent’s reedy harmonies.
“They love coming to Florida,” Koffler said. “It’s always been a positive experience. Fans are always very welcoming and engaged. When you bring this kind of music to an audience that doesn’t always hear it, it’s always awesome because the reaction is always so great.”
With hundreds of songs in their repertoire, no two shows are really alike.
“They go from full-band performances, back down to (instrumental) duels to four-part acapella songs. The way that we position them is that they bring the best of American music,” Koffler said.
Meet Jamie Dailey
Jamie Dailey is a four-time IBMA ‘Vocalist of the Year’ award winner. Growing up performing with family and regional groups, he later became the lead vocalist and guitarist for Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver for over 10 years. In addition to the harmonies of Dailey & Vincent, Dailey’s voice can also be found on several recordings by Dolly Parton, Ricky Skaggs, and Russell Moore.
Meet Darrin Vincent
Since beginning to perform at the age of two with his family band, The Sally Mountain Show, Darrin Vincent has accumulated five GRAMMY Awards and has been voted Bluegrass Bass Player of the Year four years in a row (2009-2012). As a former band member for over than 10 years to the GRAMMY Award-winning Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, Vincent has credits with dozens of artists including his sister Rhonda Vincent (Queen of Bluegrass), Dolly Parton, Norah Jones, Emmylou Harris, Earl Scruggs, Bruce Hornsby, Vince Gill, John Hartford, and many more.
The Dailey & Vincent duo has been hailed throughout the music industry, including Nashville, as one of the most exciting, reputable and elite Bluegrass bands in America, according to a APEX press release.
“It’s just a powerful show,” Koffler said. “These guys bring it. There’s a reason they played Carnegie Hall three years in a row as well as other famous venues around the country. They’ve got a real thing.”
Dailey & Vincent will take the stage at the Genesis Center on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. The Genesis Center is located at 218 E Belleview St. in Lake Placid.
Ticket prices range from $29 for general admission to $43 and $53. For tickets or more information, call 863-494-9362 or visit www.sunevents.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.