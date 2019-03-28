The stars were out at The Circle Theatre last Friday evening, dancing stars that is for the third annual Dancing With the Highlands County Stars event. Four local favorites were paired with expert dancers from Extreme Dance to provide an evening of entertainment and fundraising for One Hope United.
One Hope United is a private human service organization that has been investing in children and families for over 120 years. They offer a diverse array of early childhood education, prevention, intervention and community-based programs. They serve nearly 3,000 children and families in Highlands, Hardee, Polk, Orange and Osceola counties.
“This is an exciting event for us,” said Rebecca Brownell. “We have four dancers paired with an experienced dancer from Extreme Dance. Selena Leal is the owner and she paired up the couples. They practice the dance moves before the show. The audience votes for the best pair for the grand prize.”
There are actually three prizes awarded at the end of the evening. They are Grand Prize, People’s Choice and Best Dressed.
Michele Ramirez welcomed guests and introduced Master of Ceremonies, Carissa Marine. Marine is the CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County, Inc. They are a grateful community partner of One Hope United.
“Let’s cheer loud for these people. It’s for an incredible cause and we have some pretty incredible entertainment,” said Marine.
First on stage was AJ Danielson and Coley Brand. Danielson is a Mortgage Loan Officer with Supreme Lending. Brand has been dancing for 21 years and teaches at Extreme Dance.
The second pairing was Melissa Blackman and Brittney Goodman. Blackman is the Assistant Superintendent, Support Services of the School Board of Highlands County. Goodman has been dancing for years and teaches the aero and tumble classes at Extreme Dance.
Next up was Chris Capuano and Zoie Ayala. Capuano is a Physical Education teacher at Lake Placid Middle School. Ayala is just 11 years old but has been a competitive dancer for over five years.
The final couple was Shawn Beumel and Selena Leal. Beumel is the Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast, Highlands/Hardee office. Leal is the owner of Extreme Dance.
Extreme Dance had some of their studio dancers performs before, during and after the main acts. There were quite a few very nice silent auction items for guests to bid on as well.
Mark Werley (Marky Mark’s Professional Painting) was visiting with Stacey Rago (One Hope United).
“My wife is a case manager with One Hope,” said Werley. “I try to help those in need by donating some of my services. It makes my heart feel good.
Jean Deuth had a full table of friends and family, including Jennifer Corley, Jan Jernell, Anndi Davis-Deuth and Sofia Ramirez.
“My daughter works for One Hope. We’re also the Lake Placid Group, here to make some noise and cheer for Chris (Capuano).”
The voting was done by cell phone. The Grand Prize winner was the team of Capuano and Ayala with over 50 percent of the vote. They also took the Best Dressed prize. The People’s Choice Award went to the team of Beumel and Leal.
Event planners for this annual favorite were Rebecca Brownell, Jayme Goyodo and Muriah Deuth.
For more information on these important organizations, please visit their webistes at onehopeunited.org and championforchildren.org.
