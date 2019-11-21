The Depot Museum at 12 West Park just off Main St. in Lake Placid is open for visitors mornings Wed., Thurs, and Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The Depot was built by Melvil Dewey the man who invented the Dewey Decimal System and settled here in the 1920’s from Lake Placid, NY. In 1927 he was able to change the name of then Lake Sterns, Florida to Lake Placid, Florida.
Visitors can learn about and view so many artifacts from the past. The museum has the actual uniform of the most decorated World War II hero, Audie Murphy as well an actual dress worn by Jackie Kennedy in the early 60’s.
If you would like to become a volunteer docent just call 863-464-0957 for more information.
The museum is managed by the Lake Placid Historical Society.
