“Pokemon Detective Pikachu” is the first live action attempt at a film based on the hot video game property from Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.
Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) is a 21-year-old insurance salesman who gave up being a Pokemon trainer years ago after the death of his mom. When Tim finds out that his father has been killed, Tim goes to Ryme City to get his father’s things.
There he runs into a Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds) who was the Pokémon companion of Tim’s father. Somehow, Tim can understand Pikachu, something that most humans can’t do.
The amnesic Pikachu takes Tim on an adventure to uncover what really happened to Tim’s father, which uncovers an evil plot and some really great set pieces.
Live action films based on video games aren’t traditionally known to be very good, so I went into this one with tempered expectations. I can say with a smile on my face that not only did I have a good time at this film but so did my two teenage sons.
You don’t have to be a Pokemon fan to enjoy this film, or even to understand it. The writers do a good job of giving you all the information you need about the world without it feeling like exposition. The film builds at a natural and steady progression from beginning to end, ramping up at the right moments and keeping you involved.
The progression of the story and the characters is so fluid that when the climax happens and things go nuts it feels natural and earned. If you really wanted to nitpick, the beats of this story at time feel as if someone was following a template when compiling this story, making sure to hit all the important moments that make up a good story. But how many films lately could use that structure? I don’t see this as a fault but instead “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” uses it as an advantage.
All too often over the past few years I see films that use too loose a structure or don’t have good structure to begin with. Like building a home, you need to start with a good framework then build your story on top of that. They do that here and it works in their favor.
But of course, the thing that works the best for this film, and the thing that is no doubt drawing people in is Ryan Reynolds as the voice of Pikachu. There’s just something about his delivery and his energy that bring it all together and shines through, much in the same way he does for “Deadpool.”
It’s a fun film that had me laughing and/or smiling for most of the film. I left the theater being able to say that, “I liked this film.” It’s a family-friendly film that doesn’t talk down to the adults watching, nor does it leave out the kids. As Goldilocks would say, it’s just right.
I give this film a solid 4 out of 5 stars.
“Pokemon Detective Pikachu” is rated PG for action/peril, some rude and suggestive humor and thematic elements; and has a running time of 104 minutes.
