By JIM TAYLOR
Correspondent
SEBRING — Seven years ago Dimitri Panos moved from New Jersey to Sebring and started Dmitri’s Family Restaurant Bar and Grill, American Cuisine with a Greek accent. Sebring opened its arms to Dimitri and his restaurant into a thriving business that includes Pizza and Dimitri’s “Its 5 o’clock Somewhere” bar.
Five years ago, Dimitri started a raffle in which he gave back to those that supported him, culminating into the largest turnout ever on Sunday where people were crammed inside the establishment and near standing room only in the parking lot.
The raffle is unique in that the person has to be present to win. This led to several delays as some prizes went through several drawing before someone claimed the prize.
They also had workers who carried white boards with the numbers throughout the restaurant and bar and back before every chance was given for someone to claim the number.
The prizes varied in size and what they were to include a grand cash prize of $5,000 and biggest prize of the day, a 2019 Yellow Dodge Challenger provided by McPhail’s Auto Sales, located on 4163 US 27 South in Sebring.
A lot of the patrons starting showing up around 11 a.m. for an event scheduled to start at 3 p.m., trying to find themselves a spot in the restaurant or in the shade outside, with the rain staying away for the event.
In the end, it was Sue Schaad that won the Dodge Challenger, which you did not have to be present for and she was not at the drawing.
Panos stated that he loves it here in Sebring and that this is an opportunity to give back to community that has supported him and to have some fun.
So when you have a chance or the opportunity presents itself, stop by Dimitri’s, have some food and something to drink and of course, most importantly, enjoy yourself.
