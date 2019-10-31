By SHARON WEATHERHEAD
Correspondent
SEBRING — Just imagine, the French Riviera, playground of the rich. Elegant hotels, casinos and lots and lots of money. The distinguished-looking con men lurking around with their fake wealth and accents are waiting for their next mark — a wealthy woman they can swindle money out of.
This is the setting for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (DRS) on stage at the ‘new’ Highlands Lakeside Theatre from Nov. 8-24. With exciting musical numbers and well-timed comedic sequences, this talented cast will have you laughing until your sides hurt.
“I fell in love the DRS over a decade ago,” said Tammie Pollard, the show’s director. “I wanted to do the show but we weren’t sure it could be done well without spending a fortune on the set and costumes. The show is set on the French Riviera and that’s about as glitzy as it gets.”
Suave and dashing ladies’ man, Lawrence, and his side-kick Andre, wander around the French Riviera looking to romance women away from their cash. It’s a great gig until another con tries to get in on the action.
“Andre is kind of an enforcer,” said Pete Pollard. “He’s the chief of police in the French Rivera town, but he’s also working for Lawrence. He knows the rich women coming into town and makes arrangements for them. He knows who Lawrence can target as a mark.”
Freddy, AKA ‘the Jackal’, is young and brilliant in his way of pursuing the wealthy marks. He tugs on their heartstrings of sympathy to gain their trust and take their cash.
“Freddy is kind of a moron who thinks he’s very skilled at scamming the ladies, but he’s not and is too naïve to understand that,” said Tony Toller. “He has big dreams and a lot to learn.”
Lawrence and Freddy make a deal to see who retains the fertile turf as there is only room for one of them. The first man to swindle $50,000 from a rich women wins the right to stay in town.
Who wins? Who cons who? Who has the very last laugh? You’ll just have to find out the answers yourself.
“I learned a lot directing DRS while in Germany and when we came back to HLT, I was ready to bring what I learned back with me,” said Pollard.
The talented cast includes Marcus Conerly (as Lawrence Jameson), Tony Toller (as Freddy Benson), Pete Pollard (as Andre Thibault), Cassady Hitt (as Christine Colgate), Laurie Simmons (as Muriel Eubanks) Candice Anders (as Jolene Oaks), Tammie Pollard (director) and Tom Staik (assistant director).
There are many more talented individuals that make up the support crew and ensemble cast.
Some of the great musical numbers include “Give Them What They Want,” “Chimp in a Suit” and ‘What Was a Woman to Do?”
“I’m very happy that DRS is my first show on the main stage after returning to HLT from Germany. My team members are amazing!”
Tammie and Pete Pollard recently returned to HLT after running a Performing Arts Theater on an Army base in Bavaria, Germany.
DRS runs from Nov. 8-24. Evening shows are on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday Matinee is at 2:30 p.m. Please note that this show may not be appropriate for children under age 13.
Don’t miss the hysterical escapades at the con men try to best each other at their own game.
For ticket purchase or more information, please visit their website at https://highlandslakesidetheatre.org/schedule-tickets/ or call the box office at 863-382-2525.
