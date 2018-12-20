LAKE BUENA VISTA — As the calendar turns to 2019 and thoughts turn to new year’s resolutions, now, more than ever is the time for spending time with family, making memories that last a lifetime. A visit to Walt Disney World Resort is the perfect place for families to get away from it all, and special 4-Park Magic Tickets will help them experience the new fun and excitement heading to all four theme parks this coming year.
Starting Jan. 18, guests will be able to purchase a four-day, 4-Park Magic Value Ticket for $85 per day (plus tax) for a total price of $340 (plus tax). The 4-Park Magic Tickets include one day of admission to Magic Kingdom Park, one day of admission to Epcot, one day of admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and one day of admission to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, for a total of four admissions over four separate days.
4-Park Magic Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Jan. 18, 2019, at Disneyworld.com/parkmagic, through the Disney Reservation Center or authorized travel professionals and ticket sellers. 4-Park Magic Tickets are seasonally priced for varied usage between Jan. 18 and Sept. 30, 2019, as follows:
• 4-Park Magic Value Ticket: Valid for admission Jan. 18-March 1, 2019; must be used within seven days from first use, or by March 1, 2019, whichever comes first
Adult: $85 per day, plus tax ($340 total, plus tax)
Child: $80 per day, plus tax ($320 total, plus tax)
• 4-Park Magic Select Ticket: Valid for admission March 2-March 14; March 27-April 9; April 27-May 27; and Aug. 19-Sept. 30, 2019; must be used within seven days from first use, or by Sept. 30, 2019, whichever comes first
Adult: $89 per day, plus tax ($356 total, plus tax)
Child: $84 per day, plus tax ($336 total, plus tax)
• 4-Park Magic Summer Ticket: Valid for admission May 28-Aug. 18, 2019; must be used within seven days from first use or by Sept. 30, 2019, whichever comes first
Adult: $95 per day, plus tax ($380 total, plus tax)
Child: $90 per day, plus tax ($360 total, plus tax)
Note: 4-Park Magic Tickets are valid for one theme park per day; tickets can be used to enter each theme park only once. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable and exclude activities/events separately priced. Higher-priced tickets are valid for use on dates with a lower price. For more information about the 4-Park Magic Tickets, visit Disneyworld.com/parkmagic.
2019 will be a fantastic time to visit Walt Disney World, with new shows, parties, character experiences and more debuting at all four theme parks, starting Jan. 18:
Anything can happen during Mickey & Minnie’s Surprise Celebration at Magic Kingdom, including the new “Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party,” featuring those true originals, Mickey and Minnie Mouse. (Jan. 18-Sept. 30)
Pixar pals will party with guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios during the park’s 30th anniversary year, featuring The Incredibles, Mike and Sulley from Disney•Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.” and Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the gang at the new Toy Story Land.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Disney animated classic “The Lion King,” Rafiki and Timon will help guests let their inner animals loose on the dance floor during the “Hakuna Matata Time Dance Party” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
As part of the Epcot International Festival of the Arts, the Disney on Broadway Concert Series expands to seven days a week, providing more opportunities than ever before for guests to hear pairs of Disney on Broadway stars sing favorite tunes from award-winning productions. (Jan. 18-Feb. 25)
There are more than 30 resort hotels at Walt Disney World. From the African savanna to the classic American boardwalk and so many more themes in between, these resort hotels allow guests to remain inside the magic of a Disney vacation for the entirety of their stay. When booking now through Jan. 2, guests can save up to 25 percent on rooms at select Walt Disney World resort hotels for stays most nights Jan. 1-April 27, 2019. For more information or to book a room, visit Disneyworld.com.
