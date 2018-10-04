LAKE PLACID — Stuart Park is going to the dogs — literally. It is the site of the fifth annual Barktoberfest pet adoption and fundraiser, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6. The massive event is sponsored by Pawsitive Effects Inc., a 501 ©3 nonprofit run and founded by Steve and Gini Shevick.
Proceeds from the event will be split among the 11 participating animal rescue organizations. The Shevicks have their own rescued animals but also knew they wanted to help out more. That’s when Pawsitive Effects formed. The nonprofit began fundraising to help animal rescues do what they do best.
The event is a family-friendly and pet-friendly fun-filled day packed with something for every member of the family, whether they have two legs or four. Search for the purr-fect kitten or for man’s best friend among rescue organizations from Highlands and surrounding counties. It is estimated that there will be over 75 pets available for adoption. In years past, there have been rabbits and even potbellied pigs.
“New this year is the microchip program. Highlands County Animal Services will be providing microchips for dogs and cats for $10 with no annual fee,” Gini Shevick said. “You can reserve your microchip for that day at pawsitiveffects.org. Pawsitive Effects will match each $10 microchip fee to help support the new Highlands County Inmate and Dog Training Program.
“All the adoptable animals are ready for a loving home and adoption fees and policies are based on the individual rescue,” Gini Shevick said. “The day provides fun activities such as photos with Santa or fall scenery, pet blessing, and even a costume contest.”
There will be face painting by Toby’s Clowns for the youngsters and rock painting with the GFWC Lake Placid Women’s Club. Kona Icees and Beef O’Brady’s will have food available. Rhonda’s Grooming will trim nails for a donation.
Pets and people can take a great holiday picture with a decorated fall scene or with Santa.
Guests will have a chance to win one of many gift baskets. Receive an additional chance to win a gift basket with the donation of quality, American-made pet food or cleaning supplies or toys. A 50/50 drawing will take place. A silent auction for fabulous items will raise more funds for the animals.
Visitors can learn about volunteering for a local rescue organization and also determine if becoming a pet foster parent is right for them. Barktoberfest has its own Facebook page.
For more information on scheduled events or the organizations involved, call Gini Shevick at 863-441-0351 or visit pawsitiveeffects.org.
