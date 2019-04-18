Donor Tree mural to be unveiled

The Donor Tree mural by Marge Carney will be unveiled at a reception held at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum on Thursday, April 25.

AVON PARK — The Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art & Cultural Center will celebrate the unveiling of The Donor Tree Mural, by Marge Carney from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, at the museum, 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park.

The HCA event will also include Changing of the Guard Ceremony and Retirement Party for HCA President Fred Leavitt.

Guitar instrumentals by Kenny Summers. There will be refreshments and a raffle. The event is open to the Public and admission is free.

For more information, contact Gaylin Thomas at gaylin@heartlandculturalalliance.org or call 863-414-1578.

