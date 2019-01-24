“Dragon Ball Super: Broly” is the first movie based on the popular anime and manga that I have seen in theaters, but not the first one I’ve ever seen. I’m pretty familiar with the Dragon Ball series. I’ve seen all the original “Dragon Ball” series, all of “Dragon Ball Z” as well as the complete “Dragon Ball GT” series. I’ve read most of the “Dragon Ball Z” manga and watched several of the movies over the years.
The newest series, “Dragon Ball Super,” has been extremely popular but I never took the time to give it a try. Thankfully, I didn’t need to be well versed in that newest iteration to appreciate this movie.
The character of Broly appeared in three previous movies, “Dragon Ball Z: Broly-The Legendary Super Saiyan” from 1993, “Dragon Ball Z: Broly-The Second Coming” from 1994 and Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly” from 1994.
Turns out, that version of the Broly character was never considered “canon” to the series. While the character design is the same, the origin and personality of the character have been rewritten for this new movie, officially making him part the Dragon Ball canon for the first time. So, I didn’t need to know anything about Broly going in.
“Dragon Ball Super: Broly” tells the story of Broly (Vic Mignogna) and his father, Paragus (Dameon Clarke). Afraid of Broly’s power, King Vegeta exiles him to another planet devoid of other people and presumably to die as the boy is barely a toddler at this point. His father begs to be allowed to go with Broly and the two are dropped off on the planet Vampa.
Here the movie does a time jump. It skips over the “Dragon Ball Super” series and brings us back to the story sometime after the series as ended. This is also where we are introduced to the heroes of the series, Goku (Sean Schemmel) and Vegeta (Christopher Sabat). Beerus (Jason Douglas), the God of Destruction is here too, but he doesn’t matter for this story as he ends up being a glorified babysitter so Goku and crew can go after Frieza (Christopher Ayres), who is collecting the Dragon Balls that will grant him any wish he wants.
What stood out to me the most about this movie is the crafting of the story. All too often this series is more about action and crazy fight scenes than it is story. There are a couple of epic fights here, but the story is as well. We spend a good half hour at least getting to know Broly’s father and why he was exiled, as well as reintroducing us to Frieza and his army.
Two new characters, Cheelai (Erica Lindbeck) and Lemo (Bruce Carey), are well written and have believable arcs through the rest of the movie. The story has a proper beginning, middle and end. Characters are fleshed out and everything ties together and comes back to mean something in the end. Not something I’m used to seeing in a Dragon Ball movie.
The epic fight scenes are vintage Dragon Ball but hopped up adrenaline. At times it was difficult to follow what was happening, but only for a second or two, never so much that it took me out of the fight. There no less than three big fights in the climax of this movie. Broly versus Vegeta, Broly versus Goku and Broly versus Gogeta (Vegeta and Goku after they fuse together).
Each fight is bigger and crazier than the last. This very well could have been the typical Goku and crew destroy their opponent but instead this movie gets a much happier ending that stays true to the story being told and the character arcs we are following.
This story is deep and engrossing with real stakes. There are a few minor things that might confuse you if you are new to the series, but for the most part it’s a great way to get introduced to Dragon Ball Super and the franchise as a whole.
When the dust settled and the credits rolled, the theater erupted into applause and cheers of “That was awesome!”
I agree.
I give this movie 5 out of 5 stars.
“Dragon Ball Super: Broly” is rated PG for prolonged frenetic sequences of action and violence, and for language; and has a running time of 115 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.