The holidays are a time for families to get together and celebrate the season. Sometimes there are new members, recently born into the family fold and some expected soon, but not yet born. Around Christmastime, a family of Muscovy ducks found a nice warm place to lay their eggs while they wait for the new arrivals.
A Sebring family found the eggs in their chimenea which faces the canal they live on in. Actually, it was their dog Mia, a spunky dashhound-chihuahua mix, who first spotted the eggs. She was walking in the yard along the canal and stopped to take a look inside.
While there have been a lot of the ducks swimming around in the canal this was the first time they found eggs in their chimenea, which is shaped like a fish. A chimenea is a freestanding front-loading fireplace or oven with a bulbous body with a vertical smoke vent or chimney.
Muscovy ducks are a large variety that is native to Mexico, Central and South America. Some wild populations have established homes in Florida, Louisiana and lower Texas.
Muscovy is an old name for the region of Russia surrounding Moscow. These ducks are not native to Europe and it not clear how the name originated. They normally inhabit swamps, lakes, streams and canal areas.
The ducks are considered messy and can become a nuisance. The males are aggressive and will fight over food, territory and mates. The females can breed up to three times a year. The parents who are using the chimenea are adding to the number almost daily, with nearly 30 eggs at this time.
Muscovy ducks are less noisy than other breeds. While not completely silent they will quack in times of extreme stress. The male will also make a low hissing noise when disturbed. The females makes a sound called a pip, which sounds like a flute.
Mia had a disagreement with the ducks one day as a male and two females squared off with her at the side of the house. She knocked the male duck over and he made a lot of noise as he worked to get back on his feet,
The hen lays a clutch of 8-16 white eggs, usually in a tree hollow and are incubated for 35 days. The hatchlings will stay with their mother for 10-12 weeks.
Muscovy ducks are popular with some as they can be eaten. They can grow quite large with the drake (male) weighing up to 15 pounds, while the hen (female) can weigh up to 10 pounds. Their meat is much stronger tasting than the usually domestic duck. Some say they meat is closer tasting to roast beef.
Mia is still keeping watch over the ducks and the eggs. The family plans to give away the duck eggs before they hatch. They don’t want any more ducks in their backyard.
