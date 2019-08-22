The Duke Energy Foundation granted $14,000 to Nu-Hope Elder Care Services to deliver 750 storm preparedness kits to vulnerable senior citizens in Highlands County last month.
“Emergency preparedness is necessary at any age,” said Executive Director of Nu-Hope Elder Care Services, Inc. Ingra Gardner. “With an emergency or natural disaster seniors are especially vulnerable. Due to this partnership with Duke Energy Foundation and local community members and organizations, we are able to assist seniors and help them be better prepared.”
Volunteers from Duke Energy assembled the reusable bags with first aid kits, a battery-operated light switch (similar to a flashlight), wet wipes, a waterproof bag and pertinent storm safety and medical record information.
“Older adults have the highest prevalence rates for multiple chronic conditions, limitations in activities of daily living (ADLs) and instrumental activities of daily living (IADLs), physical and cognitive disabilities and sensory impairments,” Gardner said. “Emergency preparedness for seniors is a community effort. We sincerely appreciate Duke Energy Foundation’s commitment to the older adults of Highlands County.”
