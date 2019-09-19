Special to Highlands Sun
Sebring residents Dr. Maureen McKenna and Dr. and Mrs. Kevin and Natu Strathy were honored recently at the Democratic Women’s Club of Florida annual convention. McKenna received the Club’s prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award and the Strathys received the Humanitarian of the Year Award.
McKenna has a long history of accomplishments working with Democratic women at local, state and national levels. She served a two-year term as President of the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County from 2009 to 2011.
In 2011, the DWCF appointed her as statewide Legislative Chair. She coordinated the first lobbying event, known as Tally Days. During the event, which is now held annually, over 200 Democratic women visit House and Senate members in Tallahassee to advocate for legislation that conforms to the DWCF’s platform.
After serving on the DWCF Board as 1st Vice President in 2012, McKenna was elected as DWCF President the following year. When her two-year term expired in 2015, she was re-elected to a second term. During her presidency, over 20 new local clubs were chartered, and membership more than doubled to approximately 2,700 women. Today, that number stands at 3,500.
The DWCF is the largest member federation of the National Federation of Democratic Women. NFDW has 3 seats on the Democratic National Committee, the formal governing body for the U.S. Democratic Party. In 2016, McKenna became the first Florida woman to be elected to serve as a DNC representative for NFDW. She was elected as a Congressional District #17 Hillary Clinton delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 2016.
While she recently retired from serving on the NFDW and DNC Boards, she remains active on several NFDW Committees and is once again an officer of the DWC of Highlands County, serving as 1st Vice President and arranging monthly programs for the club.
Dr. Kevin Strathy, a plastic surgeon in Sebring, and his wife, Natu Strathy, a registered nurse, won the Humanitarian of the Year award because of their charitable work in Liberia. When the Strathys visited Natu’s native country in 2013, they found a horrifying condition with only 200 doctors for almost 400 million people.
So the Strathys founded Liberian Medical Relief. a non-profit 501c3 organization that accepts donated new and surplus medical supplies, equipment and medications, and ships them to Liberian medical centers and hospitals.
The Strathys also travel to Liberia twice every year and stay for a month each time. They provide surgeries for burn victims and people with tumors. Since electricity in Liberia is very limited, people often cook over open fire. Many children suffer burns and often die, because there are no centers to treat them. Even if they survive, they are often disfigured. Dr. Strathy performs approximately 120 cosmetic surgeries a year, mostly for burn victims.
The Strathys’ long term goal is to permanently change the medical system in Liberia by teaching surgical techniques and burn care to medical providers. With care, some wounds will heal properly and won’t require surgery. Dr. Strathy recently began teaching at a Liberian medical school, and Natu Strathy, at a nursing school during their visits to the country.
