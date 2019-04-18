AVON PARK — The Aktion Club of Highlands County and the Highlands Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park hosted the first Eggstravaganza at the Moose Lodge on Sunday, April 14, with approximately 100 people in attendance.

Aktion Club members hid 1,400 eggs early that morning and set up for the big event. The Easter Bunny was also present to meet and greet the children before the egg hunt kicked off at 2 p.m.

Women of the Moose offered a basket of goodies to give away to parents. Donna LaFlam, of Avon Park, won that prize. Children also received free T-shirts as they registered.

There were three different age groups for the egg hunters — 1-5 years old; 6-12 years old; and 13 and above which left it open for adults to participate too. Cash prizes were given away as well as toys, stuffed animals and candy.

The kids enjoyed playing games after the egg hunt and refreshments were served.

