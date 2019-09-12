SEBRING — On Friday, Sept. 7, Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 participated in the collection of supplies heading to the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. Items are being trucked to St. Petersburg and then flown to the islands. Sebring Elks members, Reggie Lemmen and Ronna Mason were instrumental in procuring 584 bars of OSANA mosquito repellent bars of soap donated by the OSANA company.
These bars will “help stop preventable mosquito-borne illnesses and sanitation related sicknesses.” According to the OSANA website, a child dies every minute from the vicious virus called Malaria.
