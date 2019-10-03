Special to Highlands Sun
LAKE BUENA VISTA — Across the canvas of a darkened sky, the new “Epcot Forever” nighttime spectacular debuted Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Walt Disney World Resort to celebrate the past, present and future of Epcot. The new show is a showcase of soaring fireworks, inspiring music, lasers and colorful glowing kites flying above and around the park’s World Showcase Lagoon.
As the dramatic curtain-closer to each theme park day, the show takes guests on an emotional journey set to stirring renditions of Epcot music that guests will know and love. It will stoke fond memories from the park’s history and spur excitement for the bright future of Epcot — a future filled with new attractions and experiences as part of a multiyear transformation already underway.
“Epcot Forever” exemplifies the park’s founding principles — innovation, exploration, imagination and celebration. Children sing of “one little spark of inspiration” as guests marvel at fireworks that pinwheel, corkscrew and explode in giant aerial starbursts. As colorful pyrotechnics dance across the heavens, the Epcot story plays out to a grand orchestral soundtrack. Noted conductor and composer Don Harper produced new arrangements of classic Epcot tunes to thread through the show.
Future World pavilions past and present inspire familiar themes, building to Epcot’s grandest moments. In one sequence, uplifting music from Soarin’ Around the World cues dazzling LED kites to crisscross the sky in a kaleidoscopic effect. Guests also will recognize cherished music from Epcot spectacles of the past, including the “Tapestry of Nations” parade.
Approaching its dramatic conclusion, the show pivots from the park’s familiar music to a new verse of “One Little Spark” celebrating the future of Epcot yet to come. As the music and fireworks build, “One Little Spark” transitions to a spectacular finale that brightens the sky one last time with fireworks and special effects.
“Epcot Forever” is set to perform into 2020, leading to the park’s next nighttime spectacular, “HarmonioUS.” For more on these nighttime spectaculars and all the other happenings around Walt Disney World Resort, visit WDWNews.com and DisneyParksBlog.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.