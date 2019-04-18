“Epcot Forever,” a new nighttime spectacular at Walt Disney World Resort, will debut Oct. 1, on World Showcase Lagoon at Epcot. The limited-time show will be a celebration of the past, present and future of Epcot, built around the magical soundtrack guests have come to know and love at the park.
The new show will feature fireworks, lighting, lasers and choreographed, special effects kites, accompanied by a stirring collection of songs that paints a colorful picture of Epcot. Disney Parks Live Entertainment is collaborating on the show with noted conductor and composer Don Harper, who is producing all-new arrangements of classic Epcot tunes to weave into the soundtrack of “Epcot Forever.”
“‘Epcot Forever’ is a celebration of what Epcot has been and what Epcot is going to become,” said Alan Bruun, show director for Disney Parks Live Entertainment. “Music is the star of the show, and we use songs going back to the very beginnings of Epcot to music in the park today — from attractions, spectaculars and other shows — and put them into a fireworks spectacular on the lagoon every night. Guests are going to hear music they know and love but in a whole new way.”
The current Epcot nighttime spectacular, “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth,” will end its dazzling 20-year run on Sept. 30.. Now, more than ever, guests will want to bid the show a fond farewell this spring and summer to once again take in a nighttime extravaganza dedicated to the joyful history of humanity and the remarkable achievements of our time.
After it launches Oct. 1, “Epcot Forever” will continue into 2020, when it will then make way for the debut of the next epic Epcot nighttime spectacular as part of the park’s multi-year transformation.
Other projects currently in development at Epcot include:
• Guardians of the Galaxy-themed attraction, which will be one of the longest enclosed roller coasters in the world and use a brand-new ride system.
• Play pavilion offering first-of-their-kind experiences devoted to playful fun, inviting guests into an innovative, interactive city bursting with games and hands-on activities.
• Changes to the main entrance plaza, featuring new pathways, sweeping green spaces and a newly reimagined fountain.
• Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction in the France pavilion, patterned after the number-one family attraction at Disneyland Paris.
• Crêperie in the France pavilion offering both table-service and quick-service options.
• “Beauty and the Beast” sing-along in the France pavilion, showing in addition to the pavilion’s current film, “Impressions de France.”
• “Awesome Planet” film in The Land, Circle-Vision 360 film for the China pavilion and updated O Canada! 360-degree show.
• Signature Dining experience inspired by the natural beauty of Japan.
• Space-themed table-service restaurant adjacent to Mission: SPACE, inviting guests to travel high above the earth for an unforgettable dining experience.
Guests will be able to visualize the exciting plans for Epcot when doors open later this year to a new Experience Center. There they will discover engaging and interactive exhibits that showcase the relentless innovation driving the park’s future during this unprecedented period of growth.
