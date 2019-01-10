The escape room is a popular attraction for those looking for a fun, puzzle-solving adventure with a group of people. It was only a matter of time before someone decided to take this cool thing that we love and turn it into a horror movie where the room is out to get them.
“Escape Room” the movie follows six strangers trying to navigate a series of rooms that are full of puzzles, clues and deadly traps. These strangers all receive a mysterious puzzle box that contains an invitation to the escape room.
She student Zoey (Taylor Russell), washout and loser Ben (Logan Miller), military veteran Amanda (Deborah Ann Woll), truck driver Mike (Tyler Labine), stock trader Jason (Jay Ellis) and escape room enthusiast Danny (Nik Dodani) all arrive to the same building in Chicago to get their escape room on.
The rooms themselves range from pretty cool to pretty lame. The waiting room where the group starts ends up being their first room which becomes a giant barbecue and things get hot real fast. From there, they get a cold room, a room that puts them climbing to avoid a falling floor, a poison gas room and even a trippy seizure room.
There were signs posted in the lobby of the theater warning that the movie contained a scene that could trigger epileptic seizures in those prone to them. They weren’t kidding. The whole scene was in a room with a strobe light and weird patterns on the walls and ceiling and as the scene goes on, the flashing gets faster. It was messing with me by the end.
It’s a very standard, if not safe, kind of horror movie. There is little to no gore throughout the movie. The puzzles in “Escape Room” range from good (the room with the dropping floor) to the just terrible (cabin room with deer antlers on wall). As with other movies of this type, I found myself playing along with the characters to see if I could solve the puzzles and also decipher who would die next.
Turns out that was easier to do than it should be. It’s a perfectly competent movie and the actors are all fine in their roles. Unfortunately, “Saw” did it better. The biggest disappointment had to be the ending. The ending led to a scene where the survivors are made to look like liars in front of the police because the building seems to be just an abandoned building, like there was never any escape room built there. This is not only a cliche ending, but it requires us to believe that all that stuff was cleaned up and cleared out in a few hours.
As I’ve said, “Escape Room” is perfectly competent, but it’s also predictable and a bit insulting in its final scenes. I do think there a lot of visuals that are better on the big screen, but by the end of the month this movie will largely be forgotten.
I give this movie 2.5 out of 5 stars.
“Escape Room” is rated PG-13 for terror/perilous action, violence, some suggestive material and language; and has a running time of 109 minutes.
