LAKE PLACID — After teaching in Lake Placid for 45 years, Esther Gill is retiring and starting new adventures. She taught at Lake Placid High School starting in 1972 and has taught generations in this county.
Friends of Gill surprised her with a retirement party at Alumni Grill on Saturday. They told her that they were having a party to celebrate Cappy Westervelt’s return to Lake Placid. Westervelt was also a former LPHS teacher who returned to the area to enjoy her former friends and escape the bitter cold of Michigan.
Since Gill taught Spanish at LPHS for decades, party organizers chose a Mexican theme for the event with tacos, enchiladas and green dragon cupcakes. Former students and friends attended to let her know how she had impacted their lives.
Gill taught at LPHS, South Florida State College, Lake Placid Christian School and Lakeview Christian School. She has taught middle school through college level for 45 years in Lake Placid. She sponsored the yearbook at LPHS for over 30 years and took students to Europe on dozens of trips.
“My favorite part of teaching is knowing everyone in town,” Gill said. “I’ll still be at SFSC part-time. I’m retiring from Lakeview and seeking new adventures.”
According to former student Lynda Bellinder, most of the yearbooks at the Alumni Grill are the result of Gill’s dedicated efforts. Bellinder said, “We first met in 1990. You [Gill] were in charge of the LPHS yearbook. We never saw you without your camera at every sporting event, pep rally and club photo day.”
Gill would tell students to “stop posing” because she needed action shots for the yearbook, Bellinder said. “My children have also benefitted from having you [Gill] as a teacher,” Bellinder said. “We are so thankful for you, and we look forward to our continued friendship.”
Kathryn Durrance said, “Ms. Gill taught students how to do term papers step by step. Both of my kids had her, and they have high regard for her in many ways.”
Former students wrote their favorite memories of her in a notebook. One of her current eighth grade Spanish students at Lakeview Christian School, Brady Boak, wrote, “Dear Ms. Gill, I don’t have to say much, but you are the absolute greatest Spanish teacher on this planet. I have wonderfully enjoyed these two years with you. Just wanna let you know, you are the woman, the myth, and the legend. You are the greatest, Ms. Gill. I will never forget you.”
