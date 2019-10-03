By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
LAKE PLACID – Proud residents and business owners lined Interlake Boulevard to watch the Lake Placid High School Homecoming 2019 parade on Friday. The parade was escorted through town by Lake Placid Police Department and Highlands Sheriff’s Office escorts with lights flashing and sirens announcing the parade arrival.
LPHS JROTC led the parade with the colors and sang cadences while marching. The Dragonette Color Guard held their green flags proudly at attention while the marching band and drum line kept everyone in step.
The parade step off was at the high school at Green Dragon Drive, past DeVane Park, crossed Main Avenue and continuing on Interlake Boulevard until it reached Roger Scarborough Stadium, where the Dragons would face off against the Frostproof Bulldogs on Friday night.
Convertibles, and truck beds held the senior and underclassmen homecoming court candidates. The young ladies wore Sunday best or cheerleader uniforms and waved to the crowds. The guys wore dress shirts, some with bow ties or their football jersey and gave shout outs to the kids and adults that lined the street. Boats held swim team members members and flat bed trucks were loaded from students who belonged to clubs.
A favorite float showed LPHS mascot “Scorch” the dragon roasting a (bull)dog over a fire pit. And of course, no Lake Placid parade would be complete without Donald Clarke’s monster swamp buggy decked out in green and white glory.
Bringing up the rear were the Future Farmers of America Club riding horses. The Art Club’s work was seen throughout the parade as they created the signs for the floats, flatbeds and convertibles for a nominal fee.
The parade proceeded the pep rally that was held during school hours and got the athletes in a competitive mood for the big game later that evening.
