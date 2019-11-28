Students are out of school and there is a slight chill in the air — the holiday season is finally upon us. Thanksgiving break is a great time to get in touch with your inner cook and to bond with your family.
Take some time to unplug and create something you and your kids will enjoy. Bring the whole family together to de-stress by making delicious desserts and scrumptious meals. If you aren’t sure where to start in your culinary journey, allow me to make a couple suggestions.
My first suggestion is to watch Disney/Pixar’s “Ratatouille” — this 2007 film is about a small rat who dreams of making a huge culinary difference. The animation will dazzle you and the food will inspire you to cook your own amazing dishes.
Another great food movie for adults with no kiddos is “Julie & Julia” — one woman vows to cook her way through Julia Child’s 543 French recipes in just one year. Funny and heart-warming, this movie will entertain and inspire.
For an afternoon of food-fun, borrow a cookbook from the kid’s area in the library. “The Complete Children’s Cookbook” published by DK has something for every occasion, literally every occasion — this book is huge.
For themed treats, try “A Monster Cookbook,” “A Pirate Cookbook,” “A Princess Cookbook,” or “An Astronaut Cookbook,” all written by Sarah L. Schuette. You can also find cookbooks inspired by novels and films such as “The Redwall Cookbook” by Brian Jacques and “Grandpa’s Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs Cookbook” by Judi Barrett.
Get transported to a new place by trying out cuisine from another culture! If you dream of traveling to a far-off land, or if your little one has been asking to go see pyramids (like mine has), try out a cookbook featuring recipes from another country. The cookbook “Simply Ramen: A Complete Course in Preparing Ramen Meals at Home” by Amy Kimoto-Kahn will show you how to cook scrumptious traditional Japanese soup that will have you throwing out all that pre-packaged ramen.
Jenny Ridgwell wrote “A Taste of Japan” and “A Taste of Italy,” which are sure to please you and your kid’s curious palettes. “Provisions: The Roots of Caribbean Cooking” by Michelle Rousseau & Suzanne Rousseau will tantalize your taste buds with over 100 vegetarian recipes from the beautiful Caribbean islands.
Travel to a far-off land by tasting exotic flavors, watch a film about food, or get in the kitchen and whip-up a batch of grandma’s chocolate chip cookies. No matter what you choose to cook or how it ends up tasting, the time spent together matters the most.
Chef Mary Berry, from The Great British Baking Show, says, “Cooking and baking is both mental and physical therapy.” This year’s Thanksgiving break from school is not over yet so, carve out some time for you and your family to make great memories and great food.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.