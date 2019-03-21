SEBRING — Race fans gathered downtown on the Sebring Circle Tuesday evening to enjoy the festivities of the second annual IMSA Twelve Hour Fan Fest. The event is a ‘thank you’ to the community that has helped make the 12-Hour classic race what is it today.
This historic race, at our very own Sebring International Raceway, is very significant to people in Highlands County. People from around the country and even further make the trek every year to enjoy race week. Many exciting events lead up to the much anticipated ‘race day.’
The evening started with a Transporter Parade around Circle Park. These elaborately designed sports vehicle transporters represent more than 40 IMSA WeatherTech Championship teams.
Winter residents Robin and Tony Williams and Patti and Rich Huber had their chairs set up on the circle for a great view of the parade.
“This is our second time at this event,” said Robin Williams. “We’re here to enjoy the festivities and the parade.”
“We want to meet the racing drivers and get some autographs too,” said Patti Huber.
Adam Donoho, formerly of Sebring, now living in Clearwater, was declared the ‘Sebring Raceway Fan of the Year’ on stage in Circle Park. He has attended at least 20 race weeks and was nominated by his friend Steven Manley as a ‘super fan.’
“Adam used to sleep in his VW waiting to get in when he first started coming to race week. This is his week every year. He knows the drivers, their stats and teams. He is a real fan,” said Manley.
Three of the drivers, Renger van der Zande (Konica Minolta No. 10), Matthieu Vaxiviere (Konica Minolta No. 10) and Trent Hindman (Meyer Shank Racing No. 86) were looking at an exciting painting of the Sebring Raceway created by Judy Gerber.
Racing fans were able to ask questions of the star-studded race team. The men were lined up on stage and provided insight into their sport. Drivers also signed autographs.
This year there was the addition of the Pinewood Derby race for kids 18 and under, sponsored by the 4H and the University of Florida’s IFAS Extension.
The kids get insight from real race car drivers as their build their cars. The final race for the championship will put the overall winners against a car built by an actual 12 Hours of Sebring racecar driver.
“The kids are so excited,” said Ashley Stewart. “We have 44 child drivers in the competition. We have really nice trophies for the winners.”
Where would a downtown event be without our local food trucks? Favorites such as Nut’n Fancy Grillin’, Tyme 2 Dine, Loafin’ Around Café and Devil Dogs lined the spokes around the circle.
Hailee Stevens was checking out the 1929 Model A Rat Rod, complete with decorations, a metal dog and even some metal rats on the side of the vehicle.
“We’ve had the Rat Rod for two years,” said Patricia Caverly, who owns the unique vehicle with her husband. “He does all the designs. We spend winters in Lake Placid and summer in Michigan.”
