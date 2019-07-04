SEBRING – The Formula & Automobile Racing Association is gearing up for another stop at Sebring International Raceway, but they are returning to the two-day formula that has been well-received in the past, as the Florida-based organization roars into town for racing action Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7.
Sure, it’s summer in Florida so the weather is going to be hot, but gates open at 9 a.m. both days, so fans will be able to get an early start and cars will be on the track as soon as the gates open. They’ll also be able to watch the action in the shade — and out of any rain — from the Terrace View area. Racing action will continue until 5 p.m. on Saturday and things will wind up at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
There are several other changes in the schedule, which should make the event more fun for the fans, including the Brazilian Sprint Race Series races on Sunday, although the main event of the weekend is the Sebring 300, which takes place Saturday between 2 and 5 p.m.
FARA has had a number of talented drivers climb through its ranks over the years and depending on schedules, it’s not unusual to see big-name drivers climbing behind the wheel for a FARA event. At the last FARA event on June 28, Rubens Barrichello and Max Papis were among the drivers.
FARA does things a bit different than other series and they have two primary goals — make the racing as good as possible for the drivers — and make it a fan-friendly event that is affordable for the entire family. In 2012, FARA introduced what are known as Courtesy Tickets, in which you only pay for parking.
Courtesy Tickets for the Sebring 300 are online at www.farausa.com, and with one you pay just $20 for parking regardless of the number of people in your vehicle.
“Making it affordable is the whole idea,” FARA Chief Operating Officer Carlos Mendez said. “There aren’t too many places you can take an entire family for the day for $20.”
For more information and a complete schedule visit www.farausa.com.
