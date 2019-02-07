AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance is pleased to present an exhibit of fine art and sculpture by Alice Hansen, Barbara Wade and Bill Snyder.
Artist’s reception Saturday, Feb. 9, from noon to 2 p.m. There will be guitar instrumentals by Kenny Summers, Refreshments and Peter Powell Roberts print raffle. The exhibit is open to the public and admission is free.
The HCA Museum Gallery, Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art & Cultural Center is at 310 W. Main Street, Avon Park.
The show will be up through the month of February. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, contact Norma Evans at email, nrpe1901@gmail.com or phone 863-385-3533.
