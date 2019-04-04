VENUS — At Archbold Biological Research Station protected areas with rare plants are deliberately set on fire, and surprisingly, the plants flourish as a result of it. Yes, plants and fire are partners in the web of life, especially on the Lake Wales Ridge.
Eric Menges, an associate research biologist at Archbold who specializes in the study of rare plants, and Kevin Main, land manager and fire expert, took a group of visitors to restricted areas on Archbold on Saturday morning to see rare plants and the effect of fire on their populations.
Participants trekked through sugar sand and scrub vegetation in search of rare plants. Visitors gazed at the Wedge-Leaved Button Snake Root, a plant so rare that it is only found in southern Highlands County, mostly on Archbold’s land and land managed by the state of Florida. This species will disappear from the landscape if it hasn’t been burned in 25-30 years, Menges said. The plant actually dies after a fire, but it comes back from the seed bank.
Fire keeps the scrub from being overgrown and allows many rare species an opportunity to gain a foothold in the landscape. For example, the Wedge-Leaved Button Snake Root needs gaps between the rosemary plants, and these gaps are achieved through fire.
As visitors moved from lower areas of the landscape to slightly higher areas, they noticed rosemary scrub, which has separate male and female plants. Since rosemary plants tend to grow together, the research team at Archbold marks each individual plant when it first emerges from the ground. This helps researchers track the age of plants more accurately.
Highlands County is a gold mine for rare plants. According to Menges, there are two dozen plants that are restricted to scrub areas of Highlands, Polk and Lake County, or the Lake Wales Ridge area. This small area of Florida has more rare plants than many states in the U.S.
Attendees also got a rare glimpse of Euphorbia rosescens, a plant that only lives in the Lake Wales Ridge. It is highly clonal, Menges said. “The clones cover big areas, and it has very deep roots.” Even on a plant a couple of inches tall, the roots may be six feet deep. The root to shoot ratio is very high.
Archbold gets supplemental funding from NRCS (Natural Resources Conservation Service) for burning and land management activities, Main said. “We are a research facility and the NRCS is looking at what we do to guide other land management areas,” Main said.
“I thought the hike was wonderful and informative,” Sue Grady, a visitor said. “You take a couple of steps and see something new. It was a very enjoyable morning.”
David McJunkin agreed. “It was very enlightening.”
Steven Phypers said, “It was very informative. I wish I could remember all of it.”
To learn more about special events or tours at Archbold, visit archbold-station.org and click on “News/Events.” Most tours and educational opportunities are open to the public.
