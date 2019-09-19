By JIM ERVIN
Correspondent
SEBRING — Something new is coming to Highlands County.
The first ever Florida Heartland Film Fest will be taking place Saturday, Sept. 21 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Circle Theatre.
The festival celebrates independent films and filmmakers of all genres. Seventeen short films will be showcased. The group of featured artists come from Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Los Angeles, France and Morocco, as well as several from right here in our own backyard.
R.A. Miller is one of the local artists, as well as a member of the event committee who put the festival together.
“The basic idea was to try to bring independent film to Highlands County. To show what was possible with independent film and what those in Highlands County, who are making film, are trying to do,” said Miller.
In addition to being an entertaining evening, this event is also for a good cause.
“All proceeds from ticket sales are going straight to Champions For Children,” Miller noted. “We’re not making any money off of this, it’s all going straight to charity. We’re asking for a minimum donation of five dollars.”
The evening will be the premiere of the Miller sci-fi pilot, “Thalon.” The film was shot at Dimitri’s Bar & Grill and South Beach Beauty Academy both here in Sebring. Miller, along with Dennis Mallen, were executive producers.
Another featured local filmmaker, David Powers, clarifies that independent films are simply films that are not produced by major movie studios such as Warner Brothers or Universal.
“Our film is called ‘Send in the Clowns,’ it’s our first short film,” said Powers.
“We (Powers and his fellow artists Anthony Boccanfuso and Jimmy Paul) think of it as a kind of poem about artists that press through their own tragedies to try and entertain others, to give them a brief escape from their problems.
“Our favorite moment of the film is the final scene, which stars Brandon Powers, a precocious little boy that sneaks into a theater to see a clown show.
“Shooting that scene was to us the soul of filmmaking,” David Powers gushed. “It was this magical moment where the story, its actors and the set all came alive. It made the hairs on our arms stand up.”
“Flow,” an animated video from alt/bluegrass band, Swamp Rats, will also be representing the local talent pool.
“We are planning to have a red carpet there,” explains Miller, “so that people that have films in the festival can come, and they’ll be a backdrop setup, so they can have their pictures taken.”
Refreshments will be available next door at Top Hat Coffee. Additionally, there will be an after party celebration at Mon Crique Wine Bar just off the Circle.
“I knew this was going to be a kind of uphill battle, but we’re all passionate about it. This is what we want to do and we want to do it here. Highlands County is a great location, a beautiful place. Why go someplace else when we can do it all here?”
Tickets can be purchased online at HeartlandFilmFest.eventbrite.com or at the Circle Theatre box office.
For more information on events or the Champion for Children Foundation call 863-382-1029 or email championforchildrenfoundation@gmail.com.
Circle Theatre is located at 202 Circle Park Drive.
Mon Cirque Wine Bar is located at 140 N Commerce Ave.
