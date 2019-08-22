Pastor Lynette Higgins-Orr is the President and Founder of Flowing Brook Ministries. Founded in 2008, their home base is in Minnesota. Higgins-Orr was led here to develop a ministry in Highlands County.
Each year they lead a ministry to help an underdeveloped country. The group leaves on Aug. 31 on a mission to Ethiopia. Activities and fundraising are ongoing, so this journey is a huge success.
“We know there is civil unrest right now in Ethiopia,” said Higgins-Orr. “We plan to take extra precautions and be very careful.”
Flowing Brook Ministries has partnered with Heartland Christian Academy (HCA) in Sebring.
The local children are creating several friendship banners for the children in Ethiopia. “The banner is a collaboration. Rebekah and I are Zumba buddies; she’s my instructor,” laughed Higgins-Orr. “We thought this was a great idea.” (Rebekah Kogelschatz is the Director of HCA).
Students are creating large banners, tracing their hands and adding messages and decorations. After considering being pen pals, they realized the issues with language and the fact that not all of the students had writing implements, making ‘friendship’ banners the best idea.
“We are doing this with two major churches there; one is in Awassa and the other is in Jimma.”
“We are concerned with the whole child. It costs about $50 a year to send a child to school. When we see how much we have raised, we can decide how to divide it up. Some of the money will go for food as students can’t really learn when they are hungry.”
“We’re also taking about 60 hygiene supply bags, clothing and school supplies. The Silver Sneaker group at the YMCA donated several hundred dollars’ worth of goods, for which we are very thankful.
“Last year we brought water purification kits and trained the women how to use them. They were asked to then train other women. We brought female hygiene supplies, brought sewing machines. Some of the ladies were taught how to make simple clothing items so they could clothe their families and take items to sell at market.”
The Ministry wants to teach people to be self-sufficient, training them how to teach others. The information is shared, with everyone benefiting.
“We’ll be training Pastors there on a variety of topics. We’re going to five different churches in three cities, holding day and night services. We want to honor them and teach them about administrative duties so they can grow their churches.”
The children will also receive a special gift from Florida. “We had about 75 t-shirts left over from the ‘Stride for Pride’ 2019 walk-a-thon at HCA. We’re taking them for the children.”
The Ministry continues working on their orphanage, which broke ground last year in Awassa. Donations are always welcome for their many projects around the world. You can view their website at www.flowingbrookministries.com or contact Higgins-Orr at 218-731-0298 for more information.
“We’ll have plenty of fun activities in Africa. The younger children will enjoy play time along with a variety of arts and crafts. We’ll be teaching the teens about making choices, keeping their body pure and abstaining from alcohol and drugs.
“We’re excited and almost ready to go. There are four of us going from the states and others participating from in country. We have over 17 hours of flying time on multiple panes. My suitcases are so overfull with supplies!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.